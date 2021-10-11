Lady Spartans soccer loses to Lady Raiders 2-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Rapid City Stevens in the quarterfinals of the girls’ state high school soccer playoffs Saturday in Rapid City.
The Lady Raiders scored the only goal of the first half.
Shea Ellender scored with 6:57 left in the first half to give the Lady Raiders a 1-0 lead at the half. Rapid City Stevens Breanna Reagan scored the only goal of the second half to put the Lady Raiders on top 2-0, and they would go on to win the game by that score.
“I thought we played pretty well. Stevens is as good as they come. We played them with one goal for 76 minutes,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach. “We took some chances at the end, and they got a quick counter on us, but I am super proud of the girls and how they played today, and how they played all season.”
Seniors Dillan Richards, Tessa Lucas, and Halle Fjelland played their final game for Spearfish.
“Hats off to our seniors. They have provided leadership all year long. They’ve been just great role models for the team as a whole, so we are certainly going to miss them. We appreciate everything they have done. They set the tone for the program,” Griffith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.