Lady Spartans soccer looking forward to next season

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team finished the regular season 8-6, before losing in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Sioux Falls Jefferson, 6-2.
“Coming into the season, our girls set pretty high expectations for themselves,” said Justin Griffith, the Spearfish girls’ soccer coach. “Last season we were able to make it to the second round of the playoffs, and I think they had hoped to build on that, make it that far, and hopefully further.”
Griffith said the team wasn’t as prepared going into this season.
“I think we were behind coming into the season a little bit. I don’t think we had the same level of preparation that we had in the past. I think that was a little bit of a head wind for us going into the season,” Griffith said. “I saw that in the preseason. We just didn’t have the same fitness and form we had the prior year.”
The injury bug hit Spearfish hard this season.
“We lost a variety of players early on. I think we had four or five concussions this year; just ankle injuries, hamstring stuff. Then we lost a player to mono as well. She missed about two-thirds of the season,” Griffith said. “So yeah, it was just a pile of injuries, but we just took the next lady up mentality, and a lot of girls stepped in and played significant roles. It was neat to see them progress in their roles, and accept the challenge. Definitely something we will be able to build on going forward.”
The season ending loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson, in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
“I think it was definitely disappointing. I think it was a team we felt we could compete with. We got a few tough breaks early in the game,” Griffith said. The first goal it was a definitive off sides, and they called it off sides. Looking at the film it was the correct call, and that was definitely frustrating for us.”
Griffith said he was proud of the way his girls played.
“I think our girls competed hard in that game, but they kind of got their heads down a bit, but again I think it was a team we should have been able to compete with,” said Griffith. “You know, injuries were a factor. I think we played to the best of our ability we could play in that game, and it didn’t come out on our end.”
Seniors Hanna Bjorkman, McKenna Ardis, Emilee Hunsley, Lily Simek, Breanna Dietrich, and Ava Gooch played their final game as a member of the Lady Spartans soccer team.
“We had six seniors this year. A number of them have been with us, or have been a part of the program for a number of years, so we certainly recognize their investment in the program, and their contributions, and wish them well going forward,” Griffith said.
Spearfish now looks towards next season, and Griffith said there would be some changes to the off-season program.
“We’ve already had some discussions with our returning players. We’ll do a few things different in the summer, but a lot of it is player led as well,” said Griffith. “We’ve got commitment from our leaders going forward that they are going to essentially not going to let that happen again. Those were kind of the words of one of our captains.”
Griffith said as coaches they would continue to run the open field and set the expectations for them.
“But the players also need to rise to that challenge, and I think they have the mindset that they saw what happened when they weren’t prepared, and they are committed to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.