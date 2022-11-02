Lady Spartans soccer looking forward to next season
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team finished the regular season 8-6, before losing in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Sioux Falls Jefferson, 6-2.

“Coming into the season, our girls set pretty high expectations for themselves,” said Justin Griffith, the Spearfish girls’ soccer coach. “Last season we were able to make it to the second round of the playoffs, and I think they had hoped to build on that, make it that far, and hopefully further.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.