Lady Spartans soccer fall to Mitchell 4-2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team lost to Mitchell 4-2 Saturday in Spearfish.Hannah Bjorkman and Lilly Simek scored Spearfish's two goals.
"We just couldn't finish. Sometimes it was shot selections, sometimes it's just where the shot was placed, it's something we've got to work on," said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.