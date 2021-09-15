STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartan soccer team shut out the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 4-0, Tuesday, at the Sturgis Soccer Complex.
The Lady Spartans had two goals in the first half with 10 shots at Braelynn Moser, the Sturgis Brown goalie.
The Lady Scoopers had four shots at the goal.
In the second half of the game, Spearfish scored two more goals for the win, 4-0.
“We had periods that we played very well, we were able to move the ball, switch the point of attack, and those things are good,” said Justin Griffith, Spearfish’s head soccer coach. “Our first touch defeated us at times, part of it was just the touch itself, and some of it was our body position, and others was just trying to protect the sideline.”
Scoring for the Lady Spartans were Tessa Lucas, Dillan Richards, Adelyn Bouman and Brooke Peotter.
Griffith praided his team’s offense.
“Our attack was balanced with four different players scoring, and I thought we were able to attack from different positions and that went well,” Griffith said.
Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s head coach, said the team made adjustments at the half.
“We made some adjustments in the second half to slow the game down, pass with a purpose, and they went back out and did what we wanted, but the ball just did not find the back of the net,” said Fitzpatrick, Sturgis. “Spearfish did a great job moving the ball around and a great job.”
Sturgis Brown is back in action on Thursday and will travel to Belle Fourche. Spearfish, 5-3, travels to face Douglas/Rapid City Christian wth the game being played at Rapid City Christian.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.