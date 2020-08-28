Lady Spartans soccer defeats Huron 11-0

SPEARFISH —
The Spearfish girls’ soccer team easily defeated Huron 11-0, Friday afternoon in Spearfish.
Spearfish lead 8-0 at the half.
“The girls did well today. They were very steady. They kept control of the game, and they continued to execute well,” said Katrina Huft, the Lady Spartans head coach.
Dillan Richards, Hanna Bjorkman, and Kate Scharf had two goals each. Brooke Peotter, Tessa Lucas, Madie Donovan, Hanna Bjorkman, and Ashley Mailoux scored one goal each.
Spearfish improves to 5-2 and hosts Mitchell Saturday afternoon, in Spearfish, for a noon start.
