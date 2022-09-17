Lady Spartans shut out Douglas/RC Christian 10-0

Spearfish’s Breanna Dietrich, right, looks to work her way around Douglas/Rapid City Christian opponent Reagan Alvarez on Thursday night. Dietrich and her Spartans’ teammates earned a 10-0 victory. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
SPEARFISH — Spearfish collected seven goals in the first half Thursday night and went on to defeat Douglas/Rapid City Christian 10-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. Play ended with two minutes left because of the 10-goal mercy rule.
“The biggest thing is just our ball movement,” Spartans’ head coach Justin Griffith said. “It was can we move the ball around, can we be less predictable offensively, attack from different angles?”
Hanna Bjorkman scored three goals in a 12-minute span of the first half. Her tally with 24 minutes 41 seconds to go lifted Spearfish to a 3-0 advantage.
McKenna Ardis and Sevana Thompson entered the scoring column later in the first half as the Spartans led 5-0.
Sofie Guthmiller’s two goals — the second coming with two minutes left — gave the Spartans their 7-0 halftime lead.
Emilee Hunsley scored with 30 seconds left in the game to put Spearfish ahead 8-0. Bjorkman and Lily Simek added goals for the final margin.
Griffith said ball possession was better tonight, and the team had more time and space than it did in other games.
“We honestly just wanted to win and have a fun time,” said Simek, who was one of six players honored during Senior Night festivities. Breanna Dietrich, Ava Gooch, Hunsley, Ardis, and Bjorkman also represented the senior class.
Simek said the Spartans pushed through the Douglas/Rapid City Christian defense en route to their goal output. She added Spearfish played with much more intensity tonight than it did Tuesday (a 4-0 win over Sturgis Brown).
“We all wanted the seniors to score and have a good senior night,” Simek said in explaining the increased intensity. The seniors combined for six goals.
Season highlights for Simek include scoring in an earlier game and moving into a new position. She plays right or left wing after playing right or left defense in previous seasons.
Simek agreed the switch was hard to make. “At some points, I didn’t know what I was doing. But my teammates and coaches got me through it,” she said.
“Definitely lift them up with words, encouragement, and keep their heads up,” Simek said in describing her role on the team. She added she shares that responsibility with the other seniors.
Simek said Spearfish’s biggest improvement this season has come in the area of players working as a team. She added team chemistry has also gotten better.
The Spartans will take a 6-3 record and five-game winning streak into a Thursday, Sept. 20 game at Sturgis Brown. Douglas/Rapid City Christian’s record is zero wins, seven losses, and one tie.
“We are expecting to have a tough game, but we are going to come out with greater intensity,” Simek said. She agreed the team with greater intensity would have the better chance of winning.
Griffith expects Sturgis Brown to come out and play its usual physical game.
“They’re not going to give us an inch,” Griffith said of the Scoopers. “If we’re going to win that game, we’re going to have to earn it.”
