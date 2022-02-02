SPEARFISH — Lead-Deadwood scored only four points in the second half and fell to the Spearfish Lady Spartans 58-20, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“We needed to get back in that win column. We were kind of in a slump for all of January, so it feels good to start February on a good note,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach. “I was pleased with the way we executed our ball pressure, and let our defense create some of our offense. That’s something we have been lacking alot. We finished those transition points and those were the things we were missing before.”
Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said his team could not handle Spearfish’s pressure defense.
“Probably not a secret at this time of year that we struggle against really aggressive man-to-man pressure. Spearfish is a Class AA school, and they are used to playing a certain level of ball, and you can just tell the difference in the intensity tonight,” said Hanson. “They came out really confident. Stella Marcus had a great night tonight. She was really on from the outside, really aggressive, and she’s a handful for anybody. Offensively we just really struggled to get into any flow and rhythm tonight. A lot of that was strictly Spearfish playing really aggressive with us.”
Spearfish’s Stella Marcus scored the first four points of the game to put the Lady Spartans on top, 4-0.
Rachel Janssen scored for Lead-Deadwood, but the Lady Golddiggers went over four minutes without scoring.
Meanwhile, Spearfish got a field goal and free throw from Tayler Duncan, and Duncan added layup to help the Lady Spartans go on a 13-0 run to extend its lead to 17-2.
Piper Rogers and Jansson scored for Lead-Deadwood, but Spearfish led 25-6 after one quarter of play. Both teams scored 10 points in the second quarter, but Spearfish led 35-16 at the half.
Lead-Deadwood got only two free throws from Rogers in the second quarter, as Spearfish extended its lead to 45-18 after three quarters.
Spearfish outscored lead Deadwood 13-2 in the fourth quarter to win easily, 58-20.
Marcus led the Lady Spartans in scoring with 24 points.
Josie Dana scored 11 points, Taylor Duncan nine points, Mys Kochuten five points, Brylee Grubb four points, Sofie Guthmiller two points, Alivia Heairet with one point.
Janssen was the leading scorer for Lead-Deadwood with 13 points, Rogers added five points, and Hallie Person scored two points.
Spearfish (4-9) travels to Red Cloud Saturday.
Lead-Deadwood (1-13) hosts Philip Thursday, in Lead.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.