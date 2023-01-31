Lady Spartans get 49-35 win over Lady Cobblers

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Lady Spartans spoiled the Rapid City Central Lady Cobblers senior night with a 49-35 win Thursday night, at Naaz gym in Rapid City.
It was Spearfish’s first win against Rapid City Central since 2015.
“I thought we came into the game with a lot of energy, and then we hit a lull where we missed some shots and were getting down and we let Central go on a run and hats off to them they pounded it inside on us and got some momentum,” said Dakota Johnson, Spearfish’s head coach. “I am proud of our girls, they shut it down and we went on our runs and they never faltered, they bent a little bit but we got it back every single time.”
Jacqee Schaefer, the Lady Cobblers head coach, said her team fought hard for four quarters.
“Spearfish has a really good team and you have to hand it to them, they are very athletic, they can shoot and do it all, they have a lot of offensive weapons and are hard to guard,” said Schaefer. “I was really proud of the way our girls battled, they fought for the entire four quarters and that is what we have been saying that we have to do to be competitive.”
The Lady Spartans led the entire first half.
The score at the end of the first quarter was 15-10 in favor of Spearfish, and they took an eight point lead into halftime, 23-15.
The Lady Cobblers opened up the first two minutes of the third quarter going on a 9-2 run cutting the Spearfish lead to one-point, 25-24.
In the final six minutes of the quarter, the Lady Spartans outscored Rapid City Central 12-5 to lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Spearfish’s Mya Kochuten drained back to back-to-back 3-pointers that helped the Lady Spartans outscore the Lady Cobblers 12-6 in the fourth quarter for the win, 49-35.
Coach Schaefer talked about the two 3-pointers by Kochuten that changed the momentum of the game to Spearfish’s favor.
“That is what she does and the type of player she is, when we need a shot she has been our go to and has been the leading scorer in many of our games. That is her role and she lives up to it every time,” said Schaefer. “If they start taking her away, we have a lot of weapons that we can use.”
The Lady Spartans were led in scoring by Kochuten with 19 points, Sophie Guthmiller with nine points, Brylee Grubb with seven points, and Taylor Duncan with five points.
The Spartans shot 16 of 43 for 38% for field goals and 11 of 16 for 69% free throws.
Aaliyah Jones led Rapid City Central in scoring with 12 points, followed by Leah Landry with 11 points.
The Lady Cobblers shot 12 of 50 from the field for 24%, and eight of 10 from the charity line for 80%.
Spearfish is now (4-6) and they will travel to Lead tonight for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Lady Golddiggers.
