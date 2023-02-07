Tayler Duncan, of Spearfish, goes up stong to the basket during Saturday afternoon’s game against Mitchell, in Spearfish. Spearfish out scored the Lady Kernels 13-4 in the final quarter, but ended up losing by four points, 56-52.
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Mitchell Lady Kernels 56-52, Saturday afternoon, in Spearfish.
The score was tied at 18 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Kernels outscored the Lady Spartans 22-9, to lead 40-27 at the half.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter, and Mitchell led 52-39 going into the final period of play.
Spearfish outscored Mitchell 13-4 in the final period, but came up just short, losing to the Lady Kernels 56-52.
“Any time you let a team score 40 points in the first half it really puts your back against the wall.,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans coach. “What I like about it is they never gave up. I never thought they were just going to fold and let them blow us out by 20, even though we got down by 15, 16 points multiple times.”
Johnson said she was proud her girls kept fighting the entire game.
“I am proud of how they responded and kind of dug their way out of a hole. If we didn’t let them get 40 in the first half, this is a different game. We held them to 16 points in the second half, and that’s the team I know, and that’s the team we’ve got to get on the floor consistently,” Johnson said.
Spearfish scoring: Mya Kochuten 15, Tayler Duncan 10, Maria Bouman 7, Addi Reiners 6, Sofie Guthmiller 5, Adelyn Bouman 5, Jozie Dana 2, and Brylee Grubb 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.