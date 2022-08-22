Lady Spartans fall to Mitchell 4-2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team lost to Mitchell 4-2 Saturday in Spearfish.
“We just couldn’t finish. Sometimes it was shot selections. Sometimes it’s just where the shot was placed, it’s something we’ve just got to work on. I don’t know if there’s any secret to it, we just couldn’t hit shots,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach.
The game was physical, and Spearfish had two players leave under concussion protocol, and three others leave the game with an injury.
“I legitimately lost count of the injuries we had. I think we had at least five or six girls that came off the field with injuries. We were missing two or three players coming in that had started or played significant minutes, so it is certainly an impact for us. We’ve got to get healthy and get ready to go next week
Hannah Bjorkman and Lilly Simek scored Spearfish’s two goals in the first, as the Lady Spartans led 2-1 at intermission.
In the second half, Mitchell’s Mia Mullenmeister scored all three goals as the Lady Kernels came away with the win 4-2.
Spearfish (1-3) travels to O’Gorman Friday, and Yankton Saturday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.