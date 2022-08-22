Lady Spartans fall to Mitchell 4-2

Lady Spartan Brooke Peotter maneuvers around a Mitchell defender during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Mitchell, in Spearfish. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team lost to Mitchell 4-2 Saturday in Spearfish.

“We just couldn’t finish. Sometimes it was shot selections. Sometimes it’s just where the shot was placed, it’s something we’ve just got to work on. I don’t know if there’s any secret to it, we just couldn’t hit shots,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.