Lady Spartans fall to Hill City in OT, 58-54

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish girls basketball team battled until the final whistle, but ended up losing in overtime to Hill City, 58-54, Thursday night, in Spearfish.
“They fought so hard, and those are the hardest losses I think, because they gave everything,” said Dakota Johnson, the Spearfish girls’ head coach. “We had a game plan, and they stuck to it for 32 minutes, but down the stretch we couldn’t hit shots, had a couple of mistakes, got into some foul trouble, but hey, they played their guts out and I am so proud of them.”
Johnson said games like this will only make the girls better.
“We could’ve folded when they went on that run. I was focused on their energy, and everything took care of itself, There was free basketball and we couldn’t come out with it. That sucks, but dang it, I’m so proud of how they played,” said Johnson. “This game was a great experience to have. Being in a game like this and learning how to finish, I’m glad we had this experience.”
Maggie Taylor hit a field goal and a free throw to put Hill City on top 3-0.
Tayler Duncan scored for Spearfish to cut the Lady Ranger lead to 3-2.
Over the next four minutes Hill City went on a 9-0 run to lead 12-2.
Spearfish finally got its offense going with a field goal by Kylee Jo Symonds, two free throws by Jozie Dana, and a free throw and field goal to cut the Hill City lead to 12-10 after one quarter.
Symonds opened the second quarter with a field goal to tie the game at 12-12.
Hill City would go on a 7-0 run to take the lead 19-12.
Duncan hit two free throws, and then she would hit a field goal and a free throw to complete a 3-point play to cut the Lady Rangers lead to 19-17.
Mya Kochuten hit a 3-pointer and Brylee Grubb scored to give Spearfish the lead 22-21 with three minutes left in the first half.
Jozie Dana and Duncan each hit a field goal to give the Lady Spartans a 26-25 lead at the half.
Stella Marcus opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Hill City battled back to regain the lead, 33-29.
Two field goals by Dana, and a field goal by Kochuten put Spearfish on top 36-33.
A 3-pointer by Kochuten gave Spearfish a 39-38 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Sofie Guthmiller hit a free throw, Grubb scored, Guthmiller hit back-to-back field goals, and Dana added two free throws to push the Lady Spartans lead to 43-38.
Grubb hit a 3-pointer at the 4:01 mark, and Hill City went on a 12-0 run to lead 52-50.
Marcus made two free throws to tie things at 52-52, forcing the game into overtime.
Dana scored Spearfish’s only points in the four minute overtime period, but Hill City hung tough, and came away with the win 58-54.
Scoring for both teams follows.
Spearfish (54): Stella Marcus 5, Brylee Grubb 6, KyleeJo Symonds 5, Tayler Duncan 9, Mya Kochuten 8, Sofie Guthmiller 5, Jozie Dana 13, and Maria Bouman 3.
Hill City (58): Alaina Dean 3, Lillie Ross 8, Abby Siemonsma 19, Maggie Taylor 13, and Whitney Edwards 15,
Spearfish, 3-4, travels to Brandon Valley Jan. 14.
