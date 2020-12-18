Lady Spartans fall to Aberdeen Central 59-33

SPEARFISH —The Spearfish High School girls' basketball team lost to Aberdeen Central 59-33, Friday night, in Spearfish.
Saturday Spearfish hosts Pierre T.F. Riggs at noon.
See game stories and photos in Mondays Black Hills Pioneer.
