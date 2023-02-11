Spearfish girls win.jpg

Spearfish’s Sofie Guthmiller grabs a first-half rebound in front of Custer opponent Alice Sedlacek. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross



SPEARFISH — Spearfish earned its second consecutive girls’ basketball victory by defeating Custer 46-29 at the Spearfish High School gym Thursday night.

“They just brought an intensity as soon as they stepped on the floor,” said Spartans’ head coach Dakota Johnson, whose team limited Custer to only eight field goals for the game. “You can’t ask for much else.”

