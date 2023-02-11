SPEARFISH — Spearfish earned its second consecutive girls’ basketball victory by defeating Custer 46-29 at the Spearfish High School gym Thursday night.
“They just brought an intensity as soon as they stepped on the floor,” said Spartans’ head coach Dakota Johnson, whose team limited Custer to only eight field goals for the game. “You can’t ask for much else.”
The home standing Spartans (7-8) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime, with Custer managing only one field goal during that stretch.
Spearfish held a 37-18 advantage after the third stanza.
Custer (11-7) closed the margin to 37-25 with three minutes left.
Addi Reiners, Jozie Dana, and Brylee Grubb scored baskets to restore a 43-25 cushion for Spearfish.
Johnson said the Spartans had moments when they did not take care of the ball, but they responded to some challenges she had for them.
“They don’t worry about the score. They just worry about taking care of business, and that’s what they did,” Johnson said of the fourth quarter when Custer closed the gap to 12 points.
Grubb said the Wildcats’ zone defense pressed Spearfish a bit to start the fourth quarter.
She added Custer also rebounded well and pushed the ball to get some easy looks.
“I thought it was one of our better games, honestly,” Grubb said in terms of the Spartans keeping their composure. “We never panicked, and I think that was a key thing.”
Dana (14 points) and Grubb (13) reached double figures for the Spartans. Four Custer players — Ramsey Karim, Bailey Cass, Allyson Cass, and Alice Sedlacek — netted six points apiece.
“We had really good team defense. I thought we helped really well and knew where shooters were,” Grubb said. She added the Spartans also applied great ball pressure on the top.
Grubb said Spearfish’s offense executed well when facing Custer’s man defense, but the zone threw off the Spartans a few times.
A 48-45 triumph over St. Thomas More began a 16-day stretch in which Spearfish has won five of seven games. Johnson said the Spartans’ control of the game, recognizing where they want to get the ball, and making shots have improved the most during that stretch.
“I think our offensive execution has probably been better,” Grubb said in highlighting the Spartans’ current 5-2 run.
Grubb agreed that recent success has certainly increased Spearfish’s confidence level.
“Every game is exciting for us,” Grubb said. “We want to play, and we want to get out there and just win and have fun, mostly.”
Spearfish scoring: Jozie Dana 14, Brylee Grubb 13, Kate Scharf 6, Addi Reiners 4, Laina Ornelas 3, Tayler Duncan 2, Maria Bouman 2, Mya Kochuten 2. Totals 18 field goals, six of eight from the free throw line, 46 points.
Custer scoring: Ramsey Karim 6, Bailey Cass 6, Allyson Cass 6, Alice Sedlacek 6, Jordyn Larsen 4, Shayleigh Forgey 1. Totals eight field goals, 11 of 15 from the free throw line, 29 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 39 (18-46), Custer 24 (8-33)
