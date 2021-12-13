Lady Spartans defeat Lady Scoopers 58-49

STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartans basketball team spoiled the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers home opener with a 58-49 win Saturday night, in Sturgis.
Mya Kochuten started the scoring for the Lady Spartans with two free throws and two - 3-pointers midway through the first quarter, stopping the Lady Scoopers 7-0 run.
“She was the momentum starter, she really stepped up to the plate and delivered and then we all just fed off of her,” said Dakota Johnson, the Spearfish girls’ head basketball coach. “That is what I told the girls that it could be anybody’s night and as long as we feed off of that and use that momentum and that is all that matters. That is what I really liked, is that they embraced that and rally behind her.”
Jordan Proefrock, the Sturgis Brown girls’ head basketball coach said her team had the first gameof the season jitters.
“I think not having the game on Friday hurt us, you can try to put a positive spin on it but there is none. They got the win against Belle Fourche and got the jitters out and we didn’t,” said Proefrock. “We shot 39 percent from the free throw line and that is so uncalled for, we talked in the locker room that we are old enough and experienced enough, we have to make them.”
The third quarter of the game started with a 7-0 run by Spearfish in the first three minutes of play and then Sturgis held the Spartans scoreless for over the next three minutes and went on a 7-0 run, lgicving Spearfish a 41-35 lead after three quarters of play.
“We had a few stretches of bad basketball, four or five turnovers, quick shots, bad decisions, but they did maintain the intensity on defense. They pounded on us inside and that really hurt us, and hats off to Sturgis for executing that way, but I like how we responded and we did not get down on ourselves,” said Johnson.
Mya Kochuten lead Spearfish in scoring with 20 points, followed by Stella Marcus with 12 and Brylee Grubb with nine.
“We talked about that at the beginning of the year, we want balance, if we have one person scoring 30 points and we lose it doesn’t matter, but to have balance and multiple girls with double digits or close you will be successful in those games,” Johnson said.
Proefrock talked about her teams effort.
“I was proud of the way they battled in the second half, I thought we did some good things. Spearfish is a good team, our schedule is hard before Christmas break, so we look forward to play Belle Fourche and we just got to get better in practice,” Proefrock said.
The Lady Scoopers were led in scoring by Kaylee Whatley with 16, followed by Reese Ludwick with 11, and Tatum Ligtenberg with eight.
Spearfish is now 2-0 on the season and they will host Aberdeen Central Friday.
