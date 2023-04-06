Lady Spartans competitive during 2022-2023 season

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team achieved success during the 2022-2023 season.
“We had a lot of high hopes going into this season. We had a great summer with the girls and got to experience a really fun camp in Tennessee (University of Tennessee). I think the girls really meshed well. They got to spend a lot of time together in the gym, and even outside of the gym,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach. “The group of girls that we have like being around each other. It was very fun to see and be a part of. Going into the season we had very high hopes, and they were doing all the right things.
Spearfish started the season with a 59-55 loss at Belle Fourche.
“We had a rough start. Nobody likes to lose to their rival. I think that gave them a lot of drive and motivation. Once we got over that weather hump and started to figure ourselves out, we started to hit our stride and shine, and be competitive in every single game,” Johnson said.
Spearfish finished the season with a 10-10 record, losing to Harrisburg 35-30 in the Class AA SoDak 16 game.”
“We ended the season as a .500 team, which happened to be our goal and expectation from the start of the year. I honestly think we were a lot better than our record showed.” Johnson said
The Lady Spartans’ season turned around after defeating St. Thomas More (STM) 48-45, in Spearfish.
“We kind of had to go through heartbreak after heartbreak in being competitive with some high level teams, and losing close games where we had every opportunity to end up on top,” Johnson said. “I think the St. Thomas More game was the turning point to finally put a whole game together, and to finally step on the floor like we deserve to win this game, and we have everything to win the game.”
Johnson said the St. Thomas More game was when the season began to turn around.
“When they finally got over that hump against STM it really opened their eyes to what they are capable of, and the potential that they have. We still lost some close ones down the stretch, but I am so proud of how competitive they were in every single game. There was no quit in these girls’ from start to finish of the season,” Johnson added.
Johnson talked about the Dakota 16 game that they lost 35-30 at Harrisburg.
“We put ourselves in a really good position (to win). We were right where we wanted to be. I think we matched up super well with Harrisburg, and we had every opportunity in that game, and we just fell short. It was such a defensive grind,” said Johnson. “If you had told me that Harrisburg was only going to score 35 points before we played that game, I would’ve told you that we would’ve stomped them, because both of us were averaging a lot more than that going into that game.
“It (the loss) was kind of surprising, and obviously disappointing, but I think it was very motivating in the end and we just try to take the positives from that,” said Johnson.
Tayler Duncan, Callie Wince, and Laina Ornelas played their final game as a member of the Spearfish Lady Spartan basketball team.
“I can’t thank those girls enough. They did so much for us on and off the floor in how they carried themselves, the role models, and obviously the leaders that we had. Tayler was our team captain,” said Johnson. “They were just all about doing the right things, and that’s what you want your younger girls to see when you are trying to build a culture and build that consistency and that foundation; these girls were crucial in doing that for us.”
Johnson is excited for the future of the Lady Spartan program.
“We have a lot to be excited for, and a lot to look forward to going into next season. We learned a lot in those games. They aren’t losses, they are lessons to these girls, and they take that very seriously. I’m very confident how they will approach next season with high hopes and a drive and a motivation to kind of go on a revenge tour honestly for next year,” Johnson said.
This summer’s basketball activities will play a big part in preparing for the 2023-2024-basketball season.
“Any coach knows that the summer is crucial. We’ve got to have the girls together. We’ve got to have them playing together, and continuing to work on that skill development. Continue to work on that bond that they have been building, and just continue to grind,” said Johnson. “Summer is a grind, so we will do a lot of skill development. Just getting them together. That’s probably one of the hardest things to do in any high school sport, because summer schedules fill up, and they all want to go and do things.
“I think it’s important to them, and it matters a lot to them, so I actually expect to be the one kicking them out of the gyms, so that they go and enjoy their summer, because they are just a bunch of gym rats,” Johnson added.
