Lady Spartans competitive during 2022-2023 season
Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb, left, drives toward the basket during a game in the 2022-2023 season.

Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team achieved success during the 2022-2023 season.

“We had a lot of high hopes going into this season. We had a great summer with the girls and got to experience a really fun camp in Tennessee (University of Tennessee). I think the girls really meshed well. They got to spend a lot of time together in the gym, and even outside of the gym,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach. “The group of girls that we have like being around each other. It was very fun to see and be a part of. Going into the season we had very high hopes, and they were doing all the right things.

