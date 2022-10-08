SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans and the Belle Fourche Broncs each won a Black Hills Conference (BHC) cross country title Thursday, at the Jorgensen/Evans Park, n Spearfish.
Some runners felt it was the perfect day for a race with a temperature of 39 degrees and a light mist.
The Spearfish girls’ team won the title for the first time in 10 years. Team members include: Peyton VanDeest, Madie Donavon, Kari Keil, Auna Taglioli, Sierra Sandford, and Elizabeth Vanosdol.
The Belle Fourche Broncs battled with the Hill City Rangers and Sturgis Brown Scooopers, but won the boys’ title with team members: Lane Krautschun, Sawyer Clarkson, Aiden Voyles, Harley Rivera, Nic Lambert and Lennon Clarkson.
Jeremy Elsom, Belle Fourche’s coach, said his team had a great day..
“It was a great day. In the boys race we had first, second, 10th, and 14th places, and it was just a great day for running. It was overcast and cool, and we had a much better performance over last year,” said Elsom. “Sawyer (Clarkson) is just a machine, he goes out and gives it his all, every single time, nothing less than everything he has. We had a pack of three girls, a young group coming up and we look forward to the future there.”
Clarkson, of Belle Fourche, won the boys division for the fourth year in a row, with a time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds.
“It was an amazing race, after the last race, I really needed something good, and this was good for me individually and as a team. I think it may be the best race in Belle Fourche history,” said Clarkson. “My time was a good place to be, I am still trying to get under that 15 minute barrier, and with the right day I think I can. We have several things to work on getting ready for state, and Belle Fourche is putting something together really good, with hopes to take the state title.”
Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s coach said “It was a great day. There were so many personal records today, and we were looking to come into this race being sharp, and it is shown today across the board in junior varsity and varsity. It has been 10 years since we won the BHC lady title and it has been a long time coming.”
Peyton VanDeest, and eighth grader from Spearfish, won the girls division with a time of 18 minutes and 26 seconds.
“It feels pretty good, but the main excitement of the day was winning the team conference title, it is the first time in a decade that Spearfish has won it, and this was big for our team,” said Peyton VanDeest. “I am looking forward to state and seeing how we run, I think we have a pretty good chance to have a good placing and am looking forward to it.”
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s coach, praised the Lady Scooper effort.
“I am pretty pleased overall, the boys had hoped for a little better but two are fighting sickness, and the conference is tough when it comes to cross country.” said Proefrock. “On the girls side, I am ecstatic. Of all of our girls, five ran personal bests, and not just on the year, but personal bests overall, and you couldn’t ask for much more.
”Our likely seventh runner for the state meet ran the junior varsity race and had a 50 second personal record. Things are looking up. We just need to get healthy, and we will be looking pretty good at the state level.”
Overall boys team results: 1. Belle Fourche (27), 2. Hill City (34), 3. Sturgis (54), 4. Custer (59) and Spearfish (78).
The girls overall team results: 1. Spearfish (15), 2. Sturgis (39), and 6. Belle Fourche (108).
The Spearfish and Sturgis teams will be preparing for the SDHSAA Class AA State cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Huron.
The boys’ and girls’ top 10 area finishers and area athlete finishers follow. individual results follow. Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
Boys’ 5K
I Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 15:18.34
2 Lane Krautschun, Belle Fourche, 15:54.23 I
3 Luke Rupert, Hill Citv, 16:12.08
4 Pevton Cast, Douglas, 16:19.45 I
5 Gage Grohs, Custer, 16:19.94
6 Drew Lehman, Custer, 16:27.51
7 Leighton Aves, Hiii Citv, 16:28.94
8 Deron Graf, Sturgis Brown, 16:47.37
9 Tate Grabow, Hiii Citv, 16:5 !.54
10 Aiden Vovles, Beiie Fourche, 17:12
11 Morgan Papenfuss, Sturgis Brown, 17:13.64
12 Casey Nauta, Spearfish, 17:20.2
13 Paul Hourigan, Spearfish, 17:25.23
14 Harley Rivera, Beiie Fourche, 17:26.79
16 Tv Petrocco, Sturgis Brown, 17:29.49
17 Lennon Clarkson, Beiie Fourche, 17:32.58
19 Beck Bruch, Sturgis Brown I7:52.87
20 Owen Koontz, Sturgis Brown, I7:53.03
24 Preston Davis Spearfish 18:13.70
26 Nic Lambert, Beiie Fourche, I8:21.80
29 Thomas Anglin, Spearfish, 18:33.70
30 Quinn Bruch, Sturgis Brown, I8:37.35
35 Kvier Pietzvk Spearfish, I8:55.06
38 Grevson Baumberger, Lead-Deadwood, 19:10.56
39 Chase Dowdy, Spearfish, 19:20.17
47 Ezias Nelson, Lead-Deadwood, 21:05.48
50 Jonas Runge, Lead-Deadwood, 22:22.08
53 Ethan Van Tassel, Lead-Deadwood, 24:08.49
Girls 5k
I Pevton VanDeest, Spearfish, 18:26.65
2 Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:23.03
3 Kori Keil, Spearfish, 19:25.78
4 Auna Taglioli, Spearfish, 19:26.08
5 Kira Ubence, Douglas 19:30.34
6 Brinna Sheldon, Sturgis Brown, 19:40.48
7 Aspen Veneklasen, Hill City, 19:42.94
8 Sierra Sandford, Spearfish, 19:53.70
9 Brit Wheeler, Custer, 19:54.26
10 Hallie Person, Lead-Deadwood, 19:55.45
II Lucy Hamer, Sturgis Brown, 19:56.29
12 Keelin Dinkins, Sturgis Brown, 19:57.23
15 Madie Donovan, Spearfish, 20:16.32
19 Elizabeth VanOsdol, Spearfish, 20:35.30
20 Iris Zylstra, Sturgis Brown, 20:40.57
22 Paige Willnerd, Sturgis Brown, 20:55.71
23 Emilie Reedy, Sturgis Brown, 21:02.66
30 Misty Drieling, Belle Fourche, 21:47.95
31 Ava Allen, Belle Fourche, 21:48.60
32 Rhvs Pearson, Belle Fourche, 21:50.78
36 Clarissa Heisinger, Lead-Deadwood, 22:22.46
40 Allison Haves, Belle Fourche, 22:32.39
42 Shaine Weishaar, Belle Fourche, 22:43.21
43 Lily Nore, Belle Fourche, 22:59.15
45 Claire Hannah, Lead-Deadwood, 24:22.07
