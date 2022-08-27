SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team used 26 service aces to sweep the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders 25-20, 25-16, and 25-9, Thursday night in Spearfish.
“That was a great game for us to see where we are. We need to work on our communication a little bit more. Especially when we have a little bit of a down time. But overall it was a great week, and a great game to go into the weekend,” said Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans’ head coach. “The crowd was awesome tonight, and I hope we can maintain that. That definitely helped our team atmosphere when we started the game. Our girls were struggling to hear each other, which is a great problem to have, so I hope we have that the rest of the year.”
Two kills by Maria Bouman gave Spearfish a 2-1 lead in the first set.
Red Cloud fought back and took a 9-5 lead.
A service ace by Tayler Duncan, and kills by Brylee Grubb and Avery Kirk, gave Spearfish the lead, 12-11.
The Lady Spartans were up 15-13 when Kali Reiners hit four consecutive service aces to extend the Spearfish lead to 19-13.
Spearfish went on to win the first set 25-20.
The Lady Crusaders opened set two taking an 8-4 lead.
Spearfish rallied back and two Callie Wince service aces helped tie the second set at 9-9.
Two kills by Grubb, and service aces by Addi Reiners, Grubb and Alivia Heariet put Spearfish on top 15-12.
The Lady Spartans went on to win the second set, 25-16, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Wince had seven services aces to open the set, and Spearfish grabbed a commanding lead, 11-1.
They never looked back and took set three 25-9, and they won the match three games to none.
Wince, Spearfish’s Libero, had 11 service aces to lead the Lady Spartans’ attack.
“I work on my serve everyday at practice, and she (Coach Richards) always encourages us to hit those serve and receive spots, and that’s what we need to do,”
Wince said the key to the win over Red Cloud was playing together as a team.
“I think the key tonight was really working together as a team to be able to just get in that groove we’ve all been looking for these past few years. I am so blessed to have Shelbie Richards now
