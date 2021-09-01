Lady Spartan volleyballers swept by Hill City

SPEARFISH — The Hill City Lady Rangers swept the Spearfish Lady Spartans 25-19, 25-13, and 25-14 in girls high school volleyball action Tuesday night in Spearfish.
“We had moments like we always do,” said Christine Skoglund, the Lady Spartans head volleyball coach. “When we get in the flow of things, things go well. Then all of a sudden things start snowballing going downhill, and then going back up. That’s what has been happening over the course of the season so far.”
Skoglund said there are two areas the team needs to work on.
“We have to anticipate. We talked a lot about that tonight in all of our timeouts, and in between sets. You have to anticipate what those hitters are going to be doing. What they’ve been doing all night. Then also our eyewink. Watching the ball from ball setter to ball hitter every single time,” Skoglund said.
A KyleeJo Symonds kill tied the score at 1-1 in the first set.
From there Hill City took over, scoring six straight points and taking the lead, 7-1.
A kill and outback by Maria Bouman, and a kill by Stella Marcus kept Spearfish close at 12-7.
A putback by Symonds, a kill by Alivia Heart, and a couple of Hill City errors allow the Lady Spartans to pull within one point,16-15.
Justine Mitchell and Bouman helped Spearfish stay close, 21-19, but the Lady Rangers scored four straight points to win set one, 25-19.
Kills by Stelle Marcus and Bouman knotted the score at 2-2 to open set two.
Hill City managed to take the lead at 6-5, and scored five straight points to extend its lead to 11-5.
Kills by Marcus and Heart, and a cutback, a kill, and a service ace by Marcus kept the Lady Spartans close at 16-11.
Hill City would score nine of the next 11 points and win set two 25-13, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Synods, Heart, Bouman, and Samantha Allred helped Spearfish take a 7-5 lead in set three.
Hill City battled back and took the lead 12-11 and they went on to to win set three 25-14, and win the match three sets to none.
Marcus had six kills and Bouman added four kills, and Symonds added two blocks for Spearfish.
Callie Wince had 18 digs, Tayler Duncan six assists, and Heart had two service aces to lead the Lady Spartans.
Spearfish, now 1-5, travels to Rapid City Christian Sept. 7.
