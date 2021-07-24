SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School hosted a Gold Medal Camp volleyball camp for the Spearfish volleyball program July 19-22, at the Spearfish High School gym.
This is the second year the Gold Medal Camp has been in Spearfish.
A total of 52 Spearfish athletes attended the camp to learn new skills and game strategies.
“These players here are amazing. The court I have is the highest leveled skilled court that I’ve had for the few summers I’ve been doing this so far,” said Emily Boiutilette, a coach for Gold Medal Squared. “We start with the fundamentals. We go back to basics. We start with passing, the setting, the serving, and the hitting, the attacking, and so forth.”
“For the younger kids we definitely work on team work and having fun, because they learn faster if they are having fun. They don’t even know that they are learning. All of our courts are based on having fun and we’ve learned they learn faster that way.”
Christine Skoglund, the Spearfish head volleyball coach, said this camp is a valuable asset for her team.
“This camp has increased our confidence, and our foundations of volleyball. It’s an intense four-day camp that we started last summer, and I just saw the improvements throughout the 2020 season from what this camp brought to us last summer,“ Skoglund said.
Skoglund said the camp has helped the team improve in all areas quicker, particularly in setting.
“We have some inexperienced setters this year, and they are coming along great. We have some younger setters that are really doing amazing things that we are already seeing progress that we usually see by the end of the season,” said Skoglund. “Everything from with hitting to back row, to serving, they had all the components to volleyball, so we’ve seen progress in all of those areas so far this week.”
Spearfish begins practicing for the 2021 volleyball season Aug. 12.
“Our biggest thing with coaching girls is their mind set. You can have the best foundations in volleyball, but in order to have that mindset and confidence to know that you can beat any team you come up against, that is one thing I want my girls to be better at this year, and we did even better last year than we did two years ago, so we are increasing in that area,” said Skoglund. “Also, I want us to run a faster offense. We did better at that last year, but I just want to keep progressing in that this year.”
