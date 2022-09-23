STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartan volleyball team swept the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 25-19, 25-9, and 25-19, Tuesday night, at the West Gym in Sturgis.

“There were a lot of good things in the game that we needed, we still have to work thru our lulls when things don’t go our way,” said Shelbie Richards, Spearfish’s varsity volleyballcoach. “When we have energy and are winning, we play really well, but a lot of great things happened. Our communication was better, and our hitters and setters are making that connection.”  

