Shelbie Richards, kneeling, Spearfish’s volleyball coach, visits with the team during a timeout in the second set on Tuesday’s match against Sturgis Brown, in Sturgis. The Lady Spartans swept the Lady Scoopers 25-19, 25-9, and 25-19.
Kali Reiners, of Spearfish, serves up the ball inn Tuesday’s volleyball match against Sturgis Brown. Reiners’ served and the team scored five consecutive points and later in the set another six points.
Shelbie Richards, kneeling, Spearfish’s volleyball coach, visits with the team during a timeout in the second set on Tuesday’s match against Sturgis Brown, in Sturgis. The Lady Spartans swept the Lady Scoopers 25-19, 25-9, and 25-19.
Kali Reiners, of Spearfish, serves up the ball inn Tuesday’s volleyball match against Sturgis Brown. Reiners’ served and the team scored five consecutive points and later in the set another six points.
Click to purchase this photo
Pioneer photos by
Tim Potts
Brianna Neuschwander, of Sturgis Brown, gets a dig against Spearfish.
STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartan volleyball team swept the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 25-19, 25-9, and 25-19, Tuesday night, at the West Gym in Sturgis.
“There were a lot of good things in the game that we needed, we still have to work thru our lulls when things don’t go our way,” said Shelbie Richards, Spearfish’s varsity volleyballcoach. “When we have energy and are winning, we play really well, but a lot of great things happened. Our communication was better, and our hitters and setters are making that connection.”
Richards said the team is on a good stretch and the girls are really starting to click. The Lady Spartans came out aggressive in the first set and led 10-2, but the Sturgis fought back and tied the score at 14-14.
Kali Reiners, served up six consecutive points and the Spartans went on to win the first set, 25-19.
The second set was all Spearfish with a nine point run early and theu cruised to the win, 25-9, and took a two sets to none lead in the match.
The Lady Scoopers and Lady Spartans battled in the third set with the score being tied eight different times, with the last being tied at 10-10.
Spearfish took contro andwon the third set 25-19 and they won the match, three sets to none.
Deb Cano, Sturgis varsity coach talked about her teams performance.
“Tonight against Spearfish I would say it was one of our best passing games that we have had all season, I would say most of the girls passed two or three, when we score passing, so they did a really good job,” said Cano. “Defensively, I think we came away with 60 digs, which is a season record for us. The girls were hustling, moving, and trying to get things done.”
Reiners, a freshman for Spearfish, served five consecutive times (the team scoring five points) early in the first set, and later in the set served and the team rallied for an additional six points.
In the second set, Reiners was able to serve up nine consecutive points.
“I’ve been struggling with my serve recently, but I gained a lot of confidence with the momentum my team carried throughout the game, and knowing that my teammates trusted me and my serve,” Reiners said.
Richards said Reiners is always looking to improve her game.
“She (Kali Reiners) is a freshman for us, and is always asking what she can do better, and she was struggling with her serves a few games ago, so she really just focused in on that and that has helped her mind set and confidence, and she is becoming a leader,” said Richards.
“We struggled to take care of the ball in the front row, most of our errors were hitting errors,” said Cano.
Sturgis Brown (1-12) will travel to Hot Springs on Tuesday and take on the Lady Bison.
The Lady Spartans are now 4-14 on the season, and will travel to Custer on Thursday to take on the Lady Wildcat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.