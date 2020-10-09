SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team lost to Rapid City Stevens 25-12, 25-11,and 25-15 Thursday night in Spearfish.
“Our starting setter went down last night on the last play of practice, so we had to do a lot of different things tonight,” said Christine Skoglund, the Lady Spartans’ head volleyball coach. “They had to learn in a very quick amount of time after school today for the game. I thought they played really well. I felt like they stayed strong in moments, but other moments we were pretty chaotic.”
