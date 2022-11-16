SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ tennis team had a successful fall season, and saw all six players win matches at the state Class A Tennis Tournament in Rapid City.
Susie Mondloch, the Lady Spartans head tennis coach, said the team needed a lot of conditioning work at the beginning of fall practices.
“We had a big team, but they weren’t in shape when they got to us. They did some off-season playing, which was excited about, but we just didn’t do a lot of summer stuff,” said Mondloch. “We had a big team, which was a great asset this season.”
“Having a big, young team made things tough at the beginning of fall practices, but as the season went along, the girls began to gain confidence,” she added
Mondloch said there were two reasons the players gained confidence as the season progressed.
“I think it helped them to get some wins, and then I think it was just playing and getting more experience, and you need that because tennis is more of a mental game,” Mondloch said.
The Lady Spartans felt confident going into state, and it showed, with all six girls winning at least two matches.
The team finished ninth out of 11 teams.
“I think we played great. We had a little bit of a handicap because we had to play indoors. All the other teams are used to going indoors, but ours girls aren’t. They still played their best, and they did a great job,” said Mondloch. “On the second day we were really looking good, and we did have some losses, but I’m still very proud of how they played.”
Katie Mondloch finished in sixth place in flight one singles, Ella Iszler finished in ninth place in flight three singles, Allie Mondloch finished in ninth place in flight five singles, Ava Berberick finished in sixth place in flight six singles.
Ella Iszler and Lindsey Huck made it to the fifth place semi-finals before being ousted from the state tournament.
In flight one doubles, Katie Mondloch and Huck made it to the fifth place semi-finals before losing. In flight two, Ava and Ella Iszler made it to the consolation bracket semi-finals before losing. In flight three, Allie Mondloch and Ava Gill made it to the consolation bracket semi-finals before losing.
“I am very proud of our girls, especially our older girls. Our number one doubles team Katie (Mondloch) and Lindsey (Huck), and our number two doubles team Ella and Ava Iszler). I was proud of the other girls too for supporting them,” Mondloch said.
Even though Spearfish didn’t have any top finishers, they still managed to bring home some hardware.
“We did win an award at state from the other teams,” said Mondloch. “They gave us best sportsmanship. They know when they play us they know that we will be nice, and we are good about not cheating and are good at having good line calls, and being honest with calls.”
Spearfish will lose Lindsey Huck and Emma Frey to graduation.
“I’ve always appreciated these two girls. I’ve been their coach since they were in the seventh grade. It was good to have them, and for the most part they were good leaders, and they had a good attitude,” Mondloch said.
Mondloch said this off-season the girls are going to do a lot of different preparations to get ready for the 2023 fall tennis season.
“We are going to start lifting with our strength training coach, and they’ll do that all winter. They will also play some tennis this winter with out pro, and then they’ll keep lifting into the summer, and they’ll do some more work with out pro,” Mondloch said. “This summer I plan to have them doing some conditioning, and other things, so that they are ready when they get to the tennis courts in August.
Mondloch sees the Spearfish tennis program continuing to get better into the future.
“Next year our goal is to do better at state. We’ll have five seniors that have experience playing at state. So I look for good things from them next year. I want them to play better and become good leaders,” Mondloch said.
