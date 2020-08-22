Lady Spartan soccer team to rely on experience

SPEARFISH — Spearfish forged a 2-0 record to open the girls’ soccer season after defeating St. Thomas More 4-3 and Pierre 2-1.
“We’ve got a really good junior class, and they’ve been playing varsity since they were eighth-graders and freshmen,” Spartans’ head coach Katrina Huft said. She is in her fifth season here.
Midfielders Hannah Schoon, Kiara Hunsley, and Dylan Richards; midfielder-defenders Halle Fjelland and Ashley Mailloux; and defenders Tessa Lucas and Natalie Dean comprise that class.
The varsity lineup also includes four seniors: midfielder-defender Maia Pochop, midfielder Grace Walker, goalkeeper Raven Colaiacovo, and midfielder-forward Ella Servaty.
Six other players are on the roster as of press time. Sophomores are midfielder-defender Emilee Hunsley and midfielder Hanna Bjorkman. Forward Brooke Peotter is in the ninth grade.
Midfielders-defenders Charlie Nickles and Maddie Donovan are eighth-graders. Seventh-grade goalkeeper Lauren Peotter rounds out the roster.
“The way that the girls are working together,” Huft said of the team’s strong suit. “They’ve played together for a lot of years.”
Huft said it is important for the team to integrate younger players into the varsity culture.
“It’s really difficult, especially these first few weeks of games,” Huft said of the schedule. “We play half of our season in 2 ½, three weeks.”
The Spartans have five home games remaining in the regular season. They host Huron on Aug. 28, Mitchell on Aug. 29, Sturgis on Sept. 3, Belle Fourche on Sept. 8, and Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Sept. 17.
Huft said the Black Hills Conference title could come down to which team is in the best shape and can put various combinations together. She sees Spearfish faring well.
Working together as a team, having a positive attitude, and respecting one another spell success for Huft.
Practices officially started Aug. 3. Weight room sessions and on-field prep work marked those times.
Spearfish finished with six wins, eight losses, and one tie in a 2019 season that ended in the class AA playoffs. The Spartans fell 5-1 to Rapid City Central.
Lyndey Dean, Izzy DiGioia, Taya Lucas, Tiffany Valentine, and Olivia Williams graduated from that squad.
“The biggest thing is just that experience,” Huft said of the building blocks for this year. That has included two straight state tournament appearances.
As for improvements, Huft said, she would like to see the squad continue to play its game.
