SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of games, losing to Aberdeen Central Friday, 65-25, and Saturday to Pierre T.F. Riggs, 57-32.
Against Aberdeen Central, the Lady Spartans did not score in the first nine minutes of play.
Erin Rotert scored Spearfish’s first points, but by that time Aberdeen Central had scored 22 points to take a commanding 22-2 lead.
Stella Marcus scored seven points in the quarter, and Rotert added another field goal, but the Lady Spartans trailed 33-11 at the half.
Anna Engen, Marcus and Rotert got into the scoring column for Spearfish in the third quarter, but Aberdeen Central lead 47-21 going in to final eight minutes of play.
Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, with Aberdeen Central winning 59-33.
Marcus led Spearfish in scoring with 16 points, Rotert added eight points, Engen five points, KykeeJo Symonds two points, and Lexi Shecler two points.
“We were not ready for their level of intensity defensively. It caught us off guard and we didn’t respond to it very well at all,“ said Eric Lappe, the Lady Spartans head coach. “It’s a learning lesson. We’ve got to understand we’ve got to be ready to go every night,and we’ve got to be more prepared mentally to start games.”
Against Pierre’s Remington Price hit three 3-pointers, and a field goal and a free throw for another 3-point play, as the Lady Governors raced out to a 12-4 lead.
Erin Rotert scored four points and Anna Engen scored two points, but Spearfish trailed 14-6 after the first quarter of play.
Stella Marcus hit four free throws and a field goal, and Rotert scored to keep Spearfish close at 20-24.
Pierre went on a 16-1 win to close out the half, and the Lady Governors lead 36-15 at the half.
Engine scored Kylie Stalder hit one of two free throws and Marcus hit a free throw and a field goal, but Pierre led 46-32 after three quarters of play.
Hannah Schoon, Marcus, Stalder, and Ava Muth all scored for Spearfish in the fourth quarter, but Pierre rolled to the win 57-32.
Marcus lead the Lady Spartans in scoring with 15 points. Rotert scored six points followed by Engen four points, Stalder four points, Muth two points, and Schoon one point.
Spearfish had 31 turnovers, and Lappe said to have that many turnovers is frustrating.
“It’s frustrating. We’re gonna work on it though. We’ve got the week here over Christmas break to see if we can try to fix a few of those things. We’re just unsure of ourselves offensively, and that’s leading to some of out turnovers on offense,” Lappe said.
Spearfish, now 0-4, travels to Hot Springs Jan. 2.
