Lady Spartan golfers gain experience

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ golf team had a lot of unknowns going into the 2021 spring golf season.
They did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Eric Ligtenberg, the Spearfish golf coach, wasn’t sure how much work the girls had been able to put in because of the pandemic restrictions.
The weather added to it.
“Honestly after the first couple of days of practice I was still, insure what kind of team we had because we were always inside,” said Ligtenberg. “We didn’t have a bad spring, but you can’t get a good vibe when your hitting fake balls in a gymnasium, because that’s not real golf. That’s like saying putt putt is real golf, so it took me a while, about a month into the season, until we has some good consistent outside time on the golf course for us to see the potential that we had.”
Ligtenberg described the team as “really late bloomers.”
“It was because we just didn’t know. I didn’t know what we were going to have as a team,” Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg was quick to add that spring sports always presents challenges.
“One problem is scheduling and commitment from the girls, just because everybody Is trying to wrap up classroom work, or take required tests that the school puts on, getting their grades in, getting projects done, having prom, there’s a lot of distractions,” said Ligtenberg. “I think it’s more of a distraction in time management in that spring sports and is different from fall sports, because everybody is so energized getting started in the school system. But wrapping it up for both students and teachers it can be a challenge.”
Spearfish shot a 36-hole 731 to finish 12th in the team standings at the Class AA state tournament this year.
Alison Kennedy carded a 162 to lead Spearfish, and tie for 12th place in the individual standings.
Kali Lantis shot a 180 and finished in 35th place, Sydney Gusso finished at 188 and finished in 48th place, Cadence Kilmer shot a 101 and tied for 66th place, Olivia Torgerson shot a 207 and tied for 74th place, and Maddie Kelley finished with a score of 219 and finished in a tie for 83rd place..
Spearfish took a lot of players to sate this year that had never competed at state.
Gusso was the lone senior on the team.
Weather conditions at state were less than ideal.
“I think my younger golfers, hopefully they learned a lot. They gained that valuable experience, and you can’t replicate that experience. We played a practice round on Sunday. While the practice round is pretty relaxed, it’s still 18 holes, and your out in the heat,” said Ligtenberg. “Conditions were pretty much similar all three days. Thirty to 40 mile an hour winds, and 90 plus degrees temperature, up to over 100 degrees. Three days of that is exhausting.
“While you wouldn’t think golf is a super endurance sport, I could see the energy level of my girls start to drop on that third day. They just didn’t have that body language or that pep in their step.”
Ligtenberg hopes they learned some valuable lessons playing in these types of conditions.
Hopefully they learned that for next year for state it’s going to be the same thing again, and they are going to have to prepare themselves. You have to get a good night’s rest, and understand how to pace themselves for those three days. Hopefully they can finish that much stronger having energy at the end,” Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg said the team typically has a weak off-season.
“Just comparing my two teams (boys’ and girls’), The girls’ don’t have an urgency to get prepared for golf right now because they just got out of their season. They have other things on their minds, and maybe they play volleyball, so they are preparing for that volleyball season that starts in August,” said Ligtenberg. “Trying to get them be organized and be committed to try to do something to improve their game or at least maintain that level of play that hey have, they have to be committed to getting out on that golf course.”
Ligtenberg was quick to add, “My top golfers need to be out on the golf course twice a week. Whether they are recreationally playing some holes, or if they are running through some drills, working on techniques, putting chipping, hitting on the range, or something. That’s what I hope they will do.”
Committing to improving their game in the off-season is important for the players if they want to improve their golf game.
“In my mind if they could commit to like 20 different sessions over the summer, two sessions a week, whatever a session would look like, I think they would be far ahead of where they were when they started the season this last spring,” Ligtenberg said.
