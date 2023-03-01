2. girls bb.jpg

Avreigh Long, left, of  Sturgis Brown, gets fouled by Bailey Clark, of Douglas, during the game on Monday in the West Gym.  

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers won their final home game over the Douglas Lady Patriots, 55-44, on senior recognition night, Monday, in the West Gym.

Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach, said last weekend’s win gave them some confidence going into tonight’s game  

