STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers won their final home game over the Douglas Lady Patriots, 55-44, on senior recognition night, Monday, in the West Gym.
Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach, said last weekend’s win gave them some confidence going into tonight’s game
“We have been getting better and playing better, in our trip out east last weekend, we competed well and Brookings was a winnable game for us, and with the win at Yankton, we were confident coming into tonight,” Pool said. “It came down to Sawyer Dennis, the grittiest player that I have ever coached in my life,” said Pool. “The girl she guarded (Chloe Shreve) scored 17 on us the first time we played them this season, and Sawyer was not going to let her do it again, and she didn’t.”
Douglas opened the scoring for the game with Kyleigh Arpan and the two teams battled to a 9-9 tie after one quarter.
The Lady Patriots went on a six-point run, taking the lead 15-11 in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
The Lady Scoopers went on a 7-1 run to leave the score at half time, 23-18, in favor of the Lady Scoopers.
In the third quarter the teams traded baskets and Sturgis Brown led 36-32 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Scoopers had a quick 9-1 run early in the fourth, and went on to win 55-44.
Sturgis Brown has seven seniors on the team that will be missed next season.
“That was emotional. I have been saying this all year, that it is the only group of kids around that can have a losing season and you feel like you are winning,” said Pool. “They love to be around each other, and you feel that every day and they come and they try, they worked hard and I will miss that. They have set a good tone for the younger team members.”
Mike Clark, the Douglas coach, said he was proud of his team.
“I think we played good, to have these weather delayed games, and the last game of the year is always a tough one but we did get better defensively and offensively we are still strug gling a little bit, but I am super proud of how they performed,” said Clark.
The Lady Scoopers were led in scoring by Laundry Haugen with 12 points, Cali Ewing had 10, and Sawyer Dennis with five.
Sturgis Brown senior Rachael Banks scored five points in the second half, and talked about her last basketball game as a Lady Scooper.
“I thought we came out and played with a lot of energy, and had a lot of faith in each other to finish out our last game strong, and I think we did that,” Banks said.
Douglas was led in scoring by Rayna Johnson with 11, followed by Chloe Shreve with eight points, and Keana Walton with seven points.
“The older players are including the younger players and sharing the ball a lot, unselfish basketball is what I try to coach and they did a good job with it,” said Clark.
