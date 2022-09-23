STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers soccer team battled back after being down 4-2 in the first half to defeat Belle Fourche 6-5, in a high school soccer match, Sept. 15, in Sturgis.
It was also Senior recognition Night for the Lady Scooper seniors
Sturgis Brown’s Emilee Copeland, opened the scoring for the Lady Scoopers early in the first half.
Belle Fourche answered with three quick goals, two by Victoria Brill, and one by Jazlyn Dudley, to put the Lady Broncs on top, 3-2.
Cali Ewing scored for Sturgis and then Ava Walker from Belle Fourche scored on a free kick, taking the score at half time, 4-2, in favor of the visitors from Belle Fourche.
Adam Fitzpatrick talked about the message he gave his team at half time that boosted his team to a win. “The first thing I talked to them was to be hungry, they have to go after the ball, and if you want to keep feeding Belle Fourche, as they are hungry and then that is what it will be. We changed our formation to be a little more aggressive and it helped us score some goals,” said Fitzpatrick.
Sturgis came out aggressively in the second half and scored four goals, Cali Ewing (1), Emilee Copeland (2) and Jenna Burke (1). Jazlyn Olson, Belle Fourche, scored the final goal of the game with 16 minutes left in the game taking the score to 6-5, and Sturgis held on to get the win.
“It was a really intense game, the girls were really pumped up and ready to go and have fun and it was fun to see,” said Rebekah Trimble, Belle Fourche varsity coach. “This was the last game of the season, so they left it all on the field.” Aleyah Carbajal, the Belle Fourche goalie was busy with 24 shots being fired at her. “Our goalie is young, she is a sophomore, but she kills it back there and works really hard,” added Trimble.
“I will give a lot of credit to Belle Fourche, (Victoria) Brill caused a lot of problems for us back there and we had to change our game plan at half. We went out there, a little more aggressive after half and our girls rose to the occasion and came back and took care of business,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis varsity coach.
Emilee Copeland, a senior mid field player scored two goals, the first one tied the game, 4-4, and came back in just over one minute and scored another to give the Scoopers the lead 5-4. “My adrenal was rushing and I was just thinking we have to get some goals and so I saw the opportunity and took it and it worked out well,” said Copeland. “The goals were huge and was battling and put the team on her back, and said I am going to go get a goal and she got it for us,” add Fitzpatrick.
The Scoopers are now 4-6 on the season and will host on Tuesday the Spearfish Spartans.
