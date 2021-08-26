Lady Scoopers win 4-1 against Lady Broncs

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer team won its season opener against Belle Fourche, 4-1 Tuesday, in Sturgis.
The Lady Broncs scored first when Kyra Vandenberg edged the ball past the Sturgis Brown goalie with just over 24 minutes remaining in the first half., giving Belle Fourche the lead, 1-0.
The Lady Scoopers scored the next four points, Emilee Copeland with two goals, and Jenna Burke and Avery Marler both with one goal each.
The Scoopers had 16 shots at the goal in the first half and connected on two. The Lady Bronc’s got off six shots in the first half.
“I thought the first half we were really sluggish and maybe went into the game a little over confident, but had a good second half talk and the ladies came out and played with more of a sense of urgency,” said Brendan Matthews, Sturgis Brown’s assistant soccer coach. “We put a lot more pressure on the ball, with 30 shots at the goal, that is a lot of shots, and statistically we hoped more would go in, but overall the second half was a lot better and we will keep on working on getting better.”
Rob Creed, the Lady Broncs head coach, said the young team is a work in progress.
“We are still a very young team, and we just have to keep working, we had a glimmer of hope many times in the game, but bottom line is we just have to keep working hard,” said Creed.
Creed had praise for Belle Fourche’s goalie, and her stops on 30 goal attempts by the Lady Scoopers.
“For a new goalie, she is doing an excellent job, we are working to train her and it will take a little time, but did a great job tonight,” Creed said
The Lady Scoopers improve to 2-1 on the season and will host Pierre at 4 p.m. today.
The Lady Bronc’s are 1-3, andwill host West Central at 6 p.m. Friday, in Belle Fourche.
