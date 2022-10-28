Rachael Banks, a Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper senior, serves during the first set of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders in Rapid City. The scores were 25-18, 25-9, and 25-7,
RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown High School volleyball team fell in three sets to the Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night, at Carold Heier gymnasium in Rapid City.
The scores were 25-18, 25-9, and 25-7,
The Lady Scoopers either led or were tied through the first 11 points of the first set.
Isabell Higgins, of Rapid City Stevens, had two runs of four points each that ended up giving the Lady Raiders the win, 25-18.
“We have worked all season on our serve/receive, we did really well in the first set until the last few points and then that really got us,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown volleyball coach. “If we don’t get a good serve/receive pass than our offense can’t do much.”
The Lady Raiders started the second set going on a six-.point run
Carsyn Mettler, and Sydney Wathen helped Rapid City Stevens finish the set with a six-point run, giving the Raiders the 25-9 win, and a two sets to none lead in the match.
Cano said the Lady Scoopers struggle to get back into the game after the opening six-point run of the first set.
“Again, it is that serve/receive. We had a couple girls hat have struggled a little this season pass the ball really well tonight. They stepped up and passed well,” said Cano. “With our serving we only had two errors the whole night, so that was good.”
The Lady Scoopers struggled in the third set with the Lady Raiders getting the win 25-7, and winning the match in three straight sets.
Sturgis Brown will host the Rapid City Central Tuesday night, in Sturgis.
This will be the Lady Scoopers last home game of the season, and it is also senior recognition night.
