STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown volleyball team swept the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers, 25-14, 25-22, and 25-15, Thursday night at the west gym, in Sturgis.
“We came out ready to play, we had a really good warm up and the girls worked really hard to keep our tempo and the game going, and it was a fun game to watch,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach.
In set one, the score was tied at five when Faith King led the Lady Scoopers on a seven-point run, that included three service aces, and Sturgis Brown won the set, 25-14.
Sturgis Brown’s Joellen Cano started the second set with four quick points, of which two were service aces.
That was followed up by the Lady Scoopersgoing on two five-point runs, led by King and TyLee Oswald, to win the second set, 25-22, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
The Lady Golddiggers were on a roll and battled in the second set serving up eight aces with Allison Mollman scoring three, Piper Rogers with one, Erica Hansen with one, Jayna Prince with two and Tilli Katon with one.
Kim Hansen, the Lead-Deadwood head volleyball coachwas happy about the eight aces her team scored in the second set.
“Yes, that is fun. It was our goal to be a little more aggressive and change it up just a little bit, these girls love to get aces, but unfortunately they got some aces on us also,” Hansen said.
The third set was tied up four times in the beginning of the set and then Cano served up six points and the Lady Scoopers won the set, 25-15, and took the match three sets to none.
“We are a tough serving team and we have some good float serves, the girls do a really good job of being able to place and know where they want to put the ball,” said Cano.
Hanson said her team had team struggled in tonight’s match, especially in the hitting department.
“I think our downfall tonight was our first contact, if we struggle with serve receive then we struggle with setting and hitting, which is obvious in all of our stats tonight,” said Hansen. “Hitting a negative percent, you will not win a game like that, our passing was the lowest that we have had all season so that is kind of frustrating in October.”
The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers wore pink jersies in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Every athlete had a name of a person that has had cancer or presently is fighting the battle and placed that persons name on the back of the jersey and honored them with a pink flower.
Sturgis Brown will host Red Cloud on Saturday in the West Gym, and Lead-Deadwood will travel to Douglas High School Tuesday to take on the Lady Patriots.
