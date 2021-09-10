Lady Scoopers soccer shuts out Lady Patriots 6-0

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers soccer team shut out the combined teams from Douglas, Rapid City Christian, and New Underwood Tigers, 6-0 Thursday, in Rapid City.
In the first half the Lady Scoopers controlled the ball the majority of the period and had 12 shots at the goal.
The visitors were held by the Sturgis Brown defense to only one shot on goal.
“It was a good game, we put the things together that we have been working on in practice,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown’s head soccer coach. “We controlled the game with a lot of possessions, and stayed in our half of the field the majority of the game.”
Sturgis Brown had six different players score during the game, with Emilee Copeland scoring two goals, and Avery Marler, Iris Zylstra, Jenna Burke,Jessica Matthew and Lucy Hamer, each with one.
The Lady Scoopers had 23 shots at the goal compared to the Patriots/Comets/Tigers with three.
“Normally we don’t get 23 shots at the goal so today was one of those matches that we came into that we could work on some technics and get better on the small things to make us better,” Fitzpatrick said. “I do credit their work, Douglas never quit and they just kept fighting, a lot of good athletes on their team.”
Sturgis Brown is now 3-6 on the season, and will they will host the Spearfish Lady Spartans, 4-3, at 4 p.m. , at the Sturgis City Soccer Complex.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.