STURGIS -— The Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer team ended their season with a 5-8 record, and the 15th seed in the Class AA playoffs lost 3-0 to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Lady Patriots.
The Lady Scoopers finished third in the Black Hills Conference.
“Overall, our season did not work out the way we had hoped. We lost some strong players to injury including Senior Sawyer Dennis, and that hurt us, especially in some of our Black Hills Conference games. However, we continued to fight hard throughout the season,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, who finished his ninth season as the Lady Scoopers head coach. “Having said that, one of our preseason goals was to find the back of the net more, and we accomplished that, scoring 16 goals more over last year.”
Last season the team scored 24 goals, and this year’s team scored 40 goals.
The leading scoring for the Lady Scoopers was Cali Ewing, with six goals, followed by Emily Copeland and Avery Marler, each with five goals.
Copeland was the overall offensive leader, leading the Lady Scoopers with eight assists,
five goals, and 27 shots.
Avery Marler was second in this category with three assists, five goals, and 25 shots. Defensively, Sturgis Brown was led by Ewing, Maggie Brink, Iris Zylstra, Sophia Colunga, and Isabella Tobias.
“When she was healthy, Sawyer Dennis was a key player in the midfield, along with Jenna Burk, Chaylen Murphey, Lilyana Aga, and Mya Moyer,” Fitzpatrick said.
The Scoopers lost both goal keepers to graduation last season, and Fitzpatrick talked about Isabella Larson, a junior, and Nellie Wetsit, a sophomore that stepping up and taking over the goal keeper role.
“It was a building year for our goal keepers. There were some very good moments, and there were times we struggled, but we definitely saw improvement and growth throughout the season,” said Fitzpatrick. “Roughly speaking, Isabella and Nellie split the goal keeping duties 50/50 throughout the season. Isabella made 56 saves, while Nellie had 71.”
As a team, there were upwards of 180 shots on goal, with Isabella and Nellie making saves on 127 of them.
Sturgis Brown allowed 50 goals.
The Lady Scoopers seniors that will be graduating include: Lily Carlson, Emilee Copeland, Maggie Brink, Chaylen Murphy, Sawyer Dennis, and Cali Ewing.
“ We will miss the hard working athleticisms of this senior group. With the exception of Emilee, all of these players have been with us for 4-5 years. There has been a lot of sweat, tears, and ups and downs. We will miss them all,” said Fitzpatrick.
