Lady Scoopers soccer lays foundation for the future

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School girls’ soccer team finished their 2021 fall season losing 3-1 to Brandon Valley in the Class AA state soccer playoffs.
Before the season, The Lady Scoopers goals included building on the teams foundation of hard work, and working on the small things to get better as individuals, and as a team.
The Scoopers ended the season with a 5-9-1 record and were the 15th seed in the playoffs and were taken out in a very close game against the Brandon Valley Lynx.
Coach Adam Fitzpatrick, in his eighth season as Sturgis Brown’s head girls’ soccer coach.
This year the team scored 24 goals, and was led in scoring by Avery Marler.
Braelyn Moser and Mikayla Kullbom, both seniors, served as goalkeepers this season, and combined for 103 saves, and allowed 36 goals.
Leading in assists this year was Jessica Matthew with five.
Coach Fitzpatrick said the team’s offense struggled at times this year.
“I called our offense a roller coaster all year long, as we rode the highs and lows and had some middle ground in there as well. We never really got into a rhythm,” Fitzpatrick said.
Taking leadership roles this year included team captain and senior, Jessica Matthew. Injuries plagued the Lady Scoopers.
Those injured included Mikayla Kullbom and Rowan Swift.
“Defensively this year started out as maybe our biggest question mark going into the season, however, turned into our biggest strength as the year continued,” said Fitzpatrick. “The defense kept us in many games this year and it started with all 11 players on the field.”
Seniors that will be missed includes: Tayah Bertolotto, Braelynn Moser, Jessica Matthew, Hope Fiddler, and Mikayla Kullbom.
The future looks positive as we had six juniors and six sophomores that can step up into leadership roles.
“Overall, I am pleased with the season,” said Fitzpatrick. “Hopefully we can use this year as a building block for future success.”
