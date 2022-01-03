Lady Scoopers roll past Lady Golddiggers 61-31

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper basketball team defeated the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers, 61-31, Thursday, in Sturgis.
“I think overall it was a good win for us, we have had a hard start to the season against some really good teams, and I thought everyone contributed and the bench was into it and were very enthusiastic,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head girls’ basketball coach. “It is pretty easy to get lost in a game like this, and not take care of the little things, but I thought we took little challenges and did a good job.”
Allison Mollman opened up the scoring for Lead-Deadwood with a 3-pointer.
But that would be the only lead held by the Lady Golddiggers, as Sturgis Brown led 19-11 after one quarter.
The Lady Scooper defense held the Lady Golddiggers to five points in the second quarter, while Kaylee Whatley went on a scoring spree, draining 15 points to put the Lady Scoopers on top 33-16 at half time.
The third quarter saw both teams trade baskets, and the score at the end of three Sturgis Brown led 44-26.
Coach Proefrock had praise for Whatley, who scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half. “
“Kaylee is really hard to stop especially in the open floor, and when you are subbing in and out of a game it is hard to get a momentum, but those are the things we need her to do and she has the ability to do it,” Proefrock said.
Lead-Deadwood coach Tim Hansen talked about his team and how physical the game was tonight.
“We are just getting our point guard (Mollman) back from Dec. 10 with concussion protocol, so I was a little leery about bringing her back against such a physical team like Sturgis, so she got thru three quarters for us,” said Hansen. “Sturgis presents problems for us because they are so physical and aggressive on the boards, you saw it with Whatley and Reese (Ludwig) and we just struggled with that.”
Rachel Janssen led the scoring for the Lady Golddiggers with 13 points followed by Mollman with 10 points.
“We have been waiting for a game like this for Rachel, she is a senior leader for us and plays such great defense, rebounds well and it was great to see her step up and have a good scoring game,” Hansen said.
Sturgis Brown had 12 players score, led by Whatley with 17 points, followed by Reese Ludwick with 11 ,and Tatum Ligtenberg with eight points.
“It is awesome to have twelve players score and this is a testament that we have pretty good team chemistry and the girls have bought into what is going on and that is big for us,” Proefrock said.
The Lady Scoopers are now 2-4 on the season and will host the Custer Wildcats Tuesday.
Lead-Deadwood falls to 0-6 on the season and Tuesday they will travel to Rapid City Christian, before returning home to host Upton, Wyo. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.