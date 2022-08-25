The Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer team defeated Belle Fourche 10-2 Tuesday in Belle Fourche. Pictured far right, Joselyn Shockey of Belle Fourche takes the ball up the field.Pictured right,Sturgis Brown’s Lilyana Aga, right, and Belle Fourche’s Lynley Seaman battle for the ball. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
The Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer team defeated Belle Fourche 10-2 Tuesday in Belle Fourche. Pictured far right, Joselyn Shockey of Belle Fourche takes the ball up the field.Pictured right,Sturgis Brown’s Lilyana Aga, right, and Belle Fourche’s Lynley Seaman battle for the ball. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown turned in a pair of five-goal halves Tuesday evening and defeated Belle Fourche 10-2 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex.
“Pace of play was a huge thing,” Scoopers’ head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. “We wanted to make sure everyone was protecting passes, and we were being there for each other.”
Belle Fourche took a 1-0 lead when Tori Brill scored with 27 minutes 12 seconds remaining in the first half.
Broncs’ head coach Rebekah Trimble said her team started strong and played hard.
“We tend to give up that first goal quite often,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was nice to not see their (Scoopers’) heads go down. They kept fighting.”
Sturgis Brown knotted the score 2 ½ minutes later on Emilee Copeland’s goal. Avery Marler added a long-range goal three minutes after that as the Scoopers went ahead 2-1.
Chaylen Murphey and Copeland entered the scoring column to put Sturgis Brown ahead 4-1 with 16 minutes remaining in the first half.
The margin grew to four goals (5-1) when a long-range shot by Mya Moyer found the back of the net.
“They just came back fighting stronger,” Trimble said of the Scoopers. “We lost our urgency. Towards the end, we totally turned it around, but it took a long time to get to that point.”
Trimble said things are looking pretty tight, as three players are injured with two still playing.
Belle Fourche’s Natalia Biehl was whistled for a red card with 4 ½ minutes to go before halftime. This ejection meant the Broncs played with only 10 players the rest of the game compared to 11 for Sturgis Brown.
Lilyana Aga, Marler, Cali Ewing, Sawyer Dennis, and Ewing tallied second-half goals to extend Sturgis Brown’s advantage to 10-1.
Belle Fourche ended the scoring on a Jazlyn Olson goal with 2 ½ minutes to go.
Trimble said being down one player initially throws off a team. She added things went better once players’ responsibilities were reassessed.
Sturgis Brown will take a 2-1 record into Thursday’s game at Pierre. Fitzpatrick said the seniors have been leading the squad, and he said the center backs are excelling at controlling a game’s tempo and getting the ball into scoring positions.
“That’s how we’re going to get better: by playing faster,” Fitzpatrick said in outlining his biggest concerns.
Murphey said the Scoopers kept their composure after Belle Fourche scored in the first half. “We were able to just come back and not let that one goal get to us,” she added.
The Scoopers got good passes and communication, according to Murphey. She said that allowed the team to work its way upfield and score.
“Our last two games have gone really well,” said Murphey, who added the Scoopers were a bit rusty in the opener against Mitchell (a 5-0 loss). “I think we’re really picking up in the season.”
Murphey said communication has worked really well for the Scoopers in the early going. She added concern areas include being able to pass well throughout the game.
Belle Fourche (zero wins, three losses, one tie) will visit West Central Friday.
In assessing the young season, Trimble said the team is trying to work the ball through. She added the players are improving in that aspect.
“Injuries, and keep persevering,” Trimble said in describing concern areas.
She added opponents’ benches have 15 subs compared to the Broncs’ two or three.
Ava Walker said passion for the sport sparked the Broncs’ early success. “We’re a very close-knit team, and we know we have to keep fighting,” she added.
Walker said cleaner passing and a deeper bench helped Sturgis Brown prevail.
Enthusiasm among the Broncs’ players is very evident although things are not going the best for the squad.
“We know that once the game’s over, we put it in the past, and then we focus on the next game,” Walker said. She added the younger players bring in the passion that keeps the older players going.
Passing and communication have shown the biggest improvement this season, according to Walker.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.