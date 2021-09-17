Lady Scoopers out shoot Lady Broncs

BELLE FOURCHE — The Sturgis Brown girls’ soccer team defeated Belle Fourche, 4-2, Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
Jazlyn Olson scored both of Belle Fourche’s goals.
“They played OK tonight. I think we still have a lot to work on. But it’s been a tough, tough season,” said Rob Creed, the Lady Broncs head coach. “We just don’t have that drive, and that want, to score a goal. There’s things we’ve got to work on. We are a very young team, so we’ll just continue to build on next season, and go from there.”
Jenna Burke and Sawyer Dennis each scored two goals for the Lady Scoopers
“It was a good win for us. We were kind of going through a rough stretch there where we needed to come out and put what we are doing in practice out on the field and we did it tonight,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, the Lady Scoopers head coach.
