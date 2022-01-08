Lady Scoopers fall to STM 49-32

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team fell to No. 2 St. Thomas More, 49-32, Thursday, in Sturgis.
“The game was a tale of two halves. We just come out and got hit hard right away by their incredibly aggressive defense, and we had a hard time getting anything, or even getting rebounds,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s girls’ basketball coach. “The second half, we played kind of to win the quarter versus win the game, and we were a lot less tight in the second half.”
St, Thomas More opened the scoring with Jada Mollman scoring two minutes into the game, and the Lady Cavaliers never looked back.
Sturgis Brown’s Taylor Price scored the Lady Scoopers first points of the game with under five minutes left in the quarter.
The Lady Cavaliers lead 15-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
St. Thomas More outscored the Lady Scoopers 11-4 in the second quarter, to lead 26-10 at halftime.
Sturgis Brown struggled to score in the first half, shooting three of 17 from the field for 18%, compared to St. Thomas More shooting 42% from the field.
In the third quarter the teams traded buckets with each team scoring 10 points., and the Lady Cavaliers leading36-20 going into the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Cavaliers outscore the Lady Scoopers 13-12, to win 49-32.
Brandon Kandolin, St. Thomas More’s head coach, talked about his team’s performance.
“One of the things we can take from this, is that we played very solid defense, holding a team to under 30 points, that is something that will have to be a staple for us, as we are not scoring like we should be able to,” said Kandolin. “We are still trying to put parts and pieces together. When you lose a girl like Haley Timmer, and the cohesiveness that we had with that team, we are still just trying to build.”
The Lady Scoopers ended the game shooting nine of 48 for 21% from the field, and 10 for 21 from the free throw line for 47%.
“The physicality of the game really shakes us up and you can’t simulate that in practice, so it is difficult and it wears on their confidence,” said Proefrock. “It is also focus and being tight, and when they got into the second half and not as tight, they can connect.”
Sturgis Brown had 27 turnovers.
“I don’t remember the last time we had that many turnovers, but it was little things like not getting into the offense, miscommunicating and their pressure hurt us,” she said.
The Lady Cavaliers were led in scoring by Reese Ross, Jada Mollman and Mairin Duffy with 11 points each points each, followed by Scarlet Grimshaw with 10 points. “On the offensive end, it is good to see that we had some spaced out scoring. That will be important for us down the road and not be one dimensional, so I was pleased with that,” said Kandolin. “I thought we had a few to many turnovers, we were just not patience enough on the offensive end and maybe some forced shots.”
Sturgis Brown is now 2-6 on the season, and will travel to Rapid City Tuesday to take the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets.
