Sturgis Brown bball.tif

 Rachael Banks, of Sturgis Brown, hits a shot while being defended by Sloane Keszler, of St. Thomas More Thursday. in Sturgis.  Pioneer photo by

Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers were outscored by 16 points  in the third quarter, allowing St. Thomas More to get the win, 61-35, Thursday, in Sturgis.

“I am so proud of our girls, that was our fourth game in seven days, and that is a lot to ask of kids to play at that level of intensity for that long against a team like St. Thomas More,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s headcoach. “We did come out super flat in the third, we just couldn’t get ourselves going, but one of the things we talk to the team about is that they have shown in various game that they get it and it will come together.”

