STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers were outscored by 16 points in the third quarter, allowing St. Thomas More to get the win, 61-35, Thursday, in Sturgis.
“I am so proud of our girls, that was our fourth game in seven days, and that is a lot to ask of kids to play at that level of intensity for that long against a team like St. Thomas More,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s headcoach. “We did come out super flat in the third, we just couldn’t get ourselves going, but one of the things we talk to the team about is that they have shown in various game that they get it and it will come together.”
Sturgis Brown traded field goals with St. Thomas More a field goal by Reese Ross scored 11 points to put the Lady Cavaliers on top. 17-11 after one quarter.
Ross scored nine points in the second quarter, but Sturgis Brown’s Sawyer Dennis hit a 3-pointer and a field goal to help cut the Lady Cavaliers lead to 32-23.
The Lady Scoopers did not score in the third quarter, while St. Thomas More scored 16 points to keep the Lady Cavaliers on top, 48-23 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw St. Thomas More outscore Sturgis Brown 13-12 to win 61-35.
“The team did show some good chemistry tonight. They are moving the ball and finally knocked down some shots and cut loose a little bit and it was fun,” Pool said.
Rachael Banks scored eight points, and Tori Williams added seven points for Sturgis Brown
St. Thomas More’s Ross had a career high 34 points, .
Pool said it was is tough for them to guard Ross.
“We just don’t match up with her so we put Sawyer Dennis on her, but Ross has quite a height advantage. We knew that they would isolate her inside and then got the ball to her,” Pool said.
Brandon Kandolin, St. Thomas More’s head coach, won his 400 game as St. Thomas More’s head coach.
“It makes me think how long I have been here, it has been a long time. Every team that I have had the ability to work and give me 110% and understand the game, not just at a practice, but what they provide in the off season, and all of that has contributed to that success,” aid Kandolin.”It is not just me, I think what the assistant coaches bring into this, having the eyes and help all of the time, is a huge part of it and the parents are also a huge part.”
