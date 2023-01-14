1. girls bb.jpg
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team fell to the Rapid City Christian Comets, 63-33, Tuesday at the West gym, in Sturgis.

“We came out and had a good game plan, and we executed it, and the girls did a really good job against their press and that is something we have struggled with so far this season, and they executed, so I was really proud of them,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “We have had moments all year long when we look really good with short bursts, and then sometimes we don’t look as good. So all we can do is keep working on what is not, like turnovers. We call them breaks in the game when we don’t get a rebound. They get it, and then we foul them, and they make the free throws, and we just can’t seem to win those breaks.”

