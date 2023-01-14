STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team fell to the Rapid City Christian Comets, 63-33, Tuesday at the West gym, in Sturgis.
“We came out and had a good game plan, and we executed it, and the girls did a really good job against their press and that is something we have struggled with so far this season, and they executed, so I was really proud of them,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “We have had moments all year long when we look really good with short bursts, and then sometimes we don’t look as good. So all we can do is keep working on what is not, like turnovers. We call them breaks in the game when we don’t get a rebound. They get it, and then we foul them, and they make the free throws, and we just can’t seem to win those breaks.”
Sawyer Dennis opened the scoring for the Scoopers with a 3-point shot. Five teammates added points to give the Lady Scoopers a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Olivia Kieffer was on a roll in the second quarter scoring 11 points, helping the Lady Comets to outscore Sturgis Brown 23-8, keeping the Lady Comets on top 38-22 at the half.
Kieffer added another 12 points in the third and took the score to Rapid City Christian led 58-29 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Rapid City Christian outscored Sturgis Brown 5-4, to take the win, 63-33.
Sturgis Brown was led in scoring by Landry Haugen with nine points, followed by Addisyn Jolley with five points.
Sturgis Brown shot 12 of 59 from the field for 20%.
At the charity strip, the Lady Scoopers were five of 13 for 38%, and they had 21 turnovers and 26 rebounds. Nine players scored for the Scoopers with four kids making threes.
“Tonight we had a lot of good shots at the basket and that is one thing I am really proud of them for,” said Pool. “We really did not have a lot of bad shots at the basket, but sometimes we might panic and then throw up stuff and we don’t stay disciplined in what we are doing.”
Joe Kieffer, the Lady Comets coach congratulated the Scoopers on a good game.
“Hats off to Sturgis Brown. In the first quarter, they came out and played tough and they were ready for us and we played a little flat footed,” said Kieffer. “I give my girls a lot of credit. We got on them pretty hard after that and turned the game around. We did a little better job of mixing in different looks on defense and not just doing the same thing over and over and it may have frustrated Sturgis a little and that helped us get going.”
The Lady Comets were 25 of 58 from the field for 43%, and 76% from the free throw line. The Lady Comets had 16 turnovers and 32 rebounds.
Rapid City Christian was led in scoring by Olivia Kieffer with 32 points, followed by Alexa Ham with 13 points.
“Olivia (Kieffer) played a great game, and Alexa (Ham) put together a great game, and a lot of my other seniors played hard and made plays, so hats off to the other girls,” said Kieffer. “Olivia’s names get thrown out a lot because she scores a lot, but it was really a team effort”
The lady Scoopers are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Rapid City Stevens.
