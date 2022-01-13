Lady Scoopers fall to RC Christian 53-40

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers fell, 53-40, to the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets Tuesday, at the Hart Ranch complex, in Rapid City.
“Again, this is a tale of two halves, we get so tired, so quick in the first quarter and then we lose our defensive discipline,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head basketball coach. “It is not like we don’t play a bad team. When we expose our weakness, it hurts. We had a better second half, better rebounding, better ball handling, played with more energy and much better defense.”
The first quarter opened with Rapid City Christians Sarah Enos draining a long three, followed by a 3-pointer from Sawyer Dennis, of Sturgis Brown, tying the game at 3-3.
The score at the end of the first quarter had the Lady Comets in the lead 17-11.
Rapid City Christian would outscore Sturgis Brown, 14-4 in the second quarter to lead 31-15 at the half.
The Lady Scoopers struggled in the third quarter, scoring only eight points, while Olivia Kieffer scored 10 points and Enos chipped in eight points to give the Lady Comets a 52-23 lead after three quarters.
Sturgis Brown held the Rapid City Christian to one point in the fourth, and the Lady Scoopers showed a lot of energy and they had six players combine for 17 points, but it was to little, little to late, falling to Lady Comets 53-40.
Proefrock gave praise for Rapid City Christian’s Olivia Kieffer, who scored 17 points for the Lady Comets.
“She is a great player, a junior commit to USD and she has all of the tools, and every team we play seems to have a really good player and they change the tone of the game,” Proefrock said.
Joe Kieffer, Rapid City Christian’s head basketball coach, called the win a team effort.
“Tonight was very much a team effort. We had a lot of people that knocked down shots besides Olivia (Kieffer), they went to a box on her early in the second half, and some of our other players stepped up and hit some shots tonight and our eighth grader,” said Kieffer. “Hayden Thorton got to the basket for a few layups and that really helps us a lot, and Sara (Enos) hit shots tonight. It was a big game for her with 14 points.”
Leading the scoring for the Lady Scoopers was Kaylee Whatley with 12 points, followed by Reese Ludwick with nine points. The Scoopers shot 16 of 45 for 35%, had 14 turnovers and 21 rebounds.
“Kaylee (Whatley) is capable of scoring 20 points every game, but sometimes she gets her confidence rattled and shies away from taking over, but she definitely has the ability,” said Proefrock.
The Lady Comets were led by Kieffer with 17 points, Enos with 14 points, and Hayden Thorton with 13 points. Rapid City Christian shot 21 of 45 for 47%.
They had nine turnovers, and had 12 rebounds.
Sturgis Brown is now 2-7 on the season, and will travel Thursday to Rapid City, to take on the Rapid City Central Cobblers.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.