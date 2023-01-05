BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball team fell to the Douglas, 38-28, Friday, in Box Elder.
“The jitters definitely showed early in the game, Douglas has played three games, and this is our first and we have been practicing since Nov. 21, and it was a little bit rough start,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “He (Michael Clark, Douglas’ head coach) ran a bunch of different zones at us, and kept mixing them up and we were a little discombobulated in the first half, but thought we attacked the zone well in the second half.”
The Lady Scoopers opened the scoring for the game with Tori Williams making a field goal with just over three minutes off the clock, and Sturgis Brown led 8-5 after the first quarter.
The Lady Patriots opened the second quarter with Keana Walton scoring a three pointer and later Lezlie Moore also drained a three and Douglas outscored Sturgis Brown 10-6, giving Douglas a 15-14 lead at the half.
Keeley Heikes scored five points in the third and the Lady Scoopers regained the lead 24-23.
The Lady Patriots went on a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter, to win, 38-28.
The lady Scoopers ended the game shooting 18% from the field and 58% from the free throw line.
“We had a lot of good shots and they just did not fall and the only thing you can do from here is just keep working on our shots, I still believe in what we are trying to get done and trying to do, but it will take some time, and so we will just keep working,” said Pool.
“I told them we will get on the bus and go to Pierre for tomorrows game and the sun will still come up,”
Eight Scoopers scored in the game, with Tori Williams and Keeley Heikes both had five points, Cali Ewing, Landry Haugen, and Rachael Banks all with four points, Addisyn Jolley with three and Novali Dinkins and Ireland Nacey both with two.
“Having eight players score is good to see, and we could have had quite a few in double digits, we had a lot of shots right at the basket, so hopefully they will work thru some of that and as long as they can stay positive, we will be alright,” said Pool. “This is not a sprint it is a marathon and we are in for a big week and hopefully we can just get it done,”
Sturgis Brown (0-2) hosts St. Thomas More (5-2) tonight, in Sturgis. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
