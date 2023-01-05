Lady Scoopers 3.. girls BB.jpg

Landry Haugen, Sturgis, pops up a shot over Keana Walton, Douglas, for two points in the game on Friday,in Box Elder. The Lady Patriots won 38-28.

BOX ELDER — The Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball team fell to the Douglas, 38-28, Friday, in Box Elder.

“The jitters definitely showed early in the game, Douglas has played three games, and this is our first and we have been practicing since Nov. 21, and it was a little bit rough start,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “He (Michael Clark, Douglas’ head coach) ran a bunch of different zones at us, and kept mixing them up and we were a little discombobulated in the first half, but thought we attacked the zone well in the second half.”

