Lady Scoopers fall to Lady Cobblers 55-39

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team fell, 55-39, to the Rapid City Central Cobblers Thursday, in Rapid City.
“I was proud of how we competed overall, we played hard all four quarters and executed on offense and slowed things down, and we needed to do that in order to compete with them,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head basketball coach. “On offense we took our time and did some good things, and on defense we slowed them so overall it was a good team effort against a really good Central team.”
The Lady Scoopers and Lady Cobblers were tied at 6-6 when Rapid City Central went on a 9-0 run point run giving the Lady Cobblers a 15-6lead after one quarter.
Rapid City Central outscored Sturgis Brown 13-9 in the second quarter to a 28-15 lead into intermission.
Sturgis Brown struggled offensively in the third quarter, scoring just three points, while the Lady Cobblers scored 13 points to lead 41-21 going into the final period of play.
Sturgis Brown outscored Rapid City Central 18-14 in the fourth quarter, Rapid City got the win, 55-39.
The Lady Cobblers forced 24 turnovers with the full court press the entire game.
“That was expected and I think when we were fresh we handle it very well and when we were tired and made errors they capitalized on it and that is why they are good. Overall we did pretty good handling it,” Proefrock said.
Sturgis Brown was led in scoring by Keeley Heikes with 11 points and Coach Proefrock praised her play.
“She is doing really well right now, she is knocking down shots and playing better defense and I am encouraged to see her knocking down some good shots as we need that off the bench,” Proefrock said.
Lady Cobblers coach Allan Bertram was pleased with his team’s shooting.
“We have shot the ball really well from around the perimeter all year long, other than when we played Sioux Falls Jefferson, and so it was good to see the kids get back in rhythm, getting in the flow and the ball movement was really nice,” said Bertram. “In the first half we missed a ton of easy shots that we normally make, and you can’t ask anything more from your kids than getting good shot opportunities and they did a good job executing the offense and getting the ball where it need to be to have success.”
Sadie Glade led the Cobblers in scoring with 15 points, followed by Aaliyah Jones with 11 points.
The Lady Scoopers fall to 2-8 on the season and will travel to the Corn Palace on Jan. 21, to take on Mitchell.
