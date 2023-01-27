HILL CITY — The Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball team dropped a heartbreaker, 41-39, to the Hill City Rangers, Tuesday in Hill City.
“With their height advantage, we knew we need to do something different, and we had to mix it up and throw different stuff at them,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “The girls have been doing a really good job in our trapping defense, we have a couple that we have been running, and doing a good job of mixing it up, and this made it a little frustrating for them to know what we were in.”
Cali Ewing dropped in seven points in the first quarter, but the Hill City was led by Maggie Taylor with six pomts and Lillie Ross with five points to give Hill City the 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Scoopers battled back in the second quarter and outscored Hill City, 9-7, but they still trailed 23-20 at the half.
Rachael Banks scored on a layup at the end of the third quarter with one minute left, to give the Lady Scoopers the lead, 29-28, going into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth quarter, Sturgis Brown was up by six points, 39-33, with two minutes left in the game.
The Lady Rangers went on a eight-point run, and a shot at the buzzer by Anna Dean, to get the win, 41-39.
Wade Ginsbach, Hill City’s coach, talked about the Sturgis Brown defense.
“It was a pretty evenly matched game, we have some size advantage, and they had a really good half court trap that really worked for them, and it is tough when our guards get trapped and have to make tough decisions with a little inexperience,” said Ginsbach. “Sturgis executed what they needed to do.”
The five point hole that the Lady Scoopers were in from the end of the first quarter was tough to battle back and took two quarters of play to get the lead.
“They are a scrappy team and we were gritty and we fought right back with them but unfortunately at the end we made some decisions that were not the best, but they played hard. Near the end of the game,” said Pool. “I thought a little bit of chaos and not letting them set up something would help and then have us attacking the basket would work, and it ended up in a turnover.”
Leading the scoring for Sturgis Brown was Ewing with 15 points followed by Landry Haugen with eight points.
The Lady Scoopers shot 16 of 49 drom the field for 33%, and 6 of 11 from the charity stripe for 54%.
wThey also had 22 rebounds, and 27 turnovers.
The Lady Rangers were led in scoring by Taylor with 16 points followed by Ross with 13.
Hill City shot 30% from the field (14 of 46) and 59% on free throws, along with 24 rebounds and 28 turnovers.
Dean made the steal at half court with four seconds left in the game and made a layup for the go ahead points, giving the Rangers the win.
“Anna will get the steal, she has had opportunities like that before and she is aggressive. She is one of our hard worker and it is good to see something like that work out for her,” said Ginsbach.
