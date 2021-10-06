SPEARFISH — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers defeated the Spearfish Lady Spartans 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, and 25-18, in high school volleyball action Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“They played with a lot of heart tonight,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach. “They did a lot of good things, and we are starting to come together as a team, and they are fun to watch.”
Christine Skoglund, the Spearfish head volleyball coach, was not pleased with her team’s performance.
“We did not play well. The third set was the only set we played well. Our hitting was off, our passing was off, and our team chemistry was off,” said Skoglund. “I am going to give them kudos for positive remarks for the third set. I appreciated them coming back when we were down. They made it through, and finished strong which I was very happy about.”
In the first set, a kill by Tylee Oswald and a service ace by Joellen Cano put Sturgis Brown on top 2-0.
The Lady Scoopers led 8-5, when a Marcus service ace, and a kill by Brylee Grubb helped the Lady Spartans to pull within one point, 9-8.
A Lexi Long service ace and kill kept the Lady Scoopers on top 13-11.
A Marcus service ace and a kill by KyleeJo Symonds helped give Spearfish the lead, 16-15.
Sturgis Brown scored 10 of the next 14 points to win set one, 25-19.
A kill by Marcus put Spearfish on top 3-2, to start off the second set.
Sturgis Brown answered with kills by Oswald and Dylan Reman, and a service ace by Oswald to take the lead 6-3.
Kills by Symonds and Grubb helped tie the score at 6-6.
Two services aces by Marcus helped Spearfish regain the lead 9-7.
Sturgis Brown scored five straight points to regain the lead 11-9.
Kills by Symonds and Marcus helped keep the Lady Spartans close at 17-13, but the Lady Scoopers began to pull away and they won set two 25-17, and took a two sets to none lead in the match.
In the third set, two kills and a put back by Marcus put Spearfish up 6-3
Kills by Reman and Hannah Aston, and Faith King service ace tied the score at 6-6.
Sturgis Brown scored four unanswered points to lead 10-6
Sturgis Brown was up 16-12 when Spearfish mounted a comeback.
The Lady Spartans would cut the Lady Scoopers lead to 21-19.
Kills by Symonds and Marcus, and another kill by Symonds helped put Spearfish on top 25-24.
A kill by Vaida Peterson, and a put back by Grubb gave Spearfish the win 27-25, but Sturgis Brown led the match two sets to one.
A Tayler Duncan service ace gave Spearfish a 1-0 lead in set four.
A kill by Oswald and a service ace by Long gave Sturgis Brown the lead, 4-2.
A Marcus kill and a Symonds put back tied the score at 4-4.
Grubb and Samantha Allred came up with a block to keep Spearfish on top 6-5.
Sturgis Brown battled back and took the lead 17-11.
They would go on and win the fourth set 25-18, and win the match three sets to one.
For Sturgis Brown, Reman had 11 kills, Cano had 14 assists, King had four service aces, and Oswald and King each had two assisted blocks.
Peterson had three kills and three blocks, Grubb had seven kills and two blocks. Marcus had 14 kills, two blocks, and six service aces, Symonds had six kills and two blocks, Callie Wince had 25 digs, and Kali Reiners had two service aces and seven assists for Spearfish.
Spearfish (4-12) will compete at the East/West Tournament Friday in Watertown, and Saturday in Brookings.
Sturgis Brown (6-15) will also play at the East/West Tournament.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.