Cali Ewing, Sturgis, drives around Piper Rogers for two points during the first quarter of play on Friday in Lead.  Ewing led the Scoopers in scoring with eleven points. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

LEAD — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team got their first win of the season, 58-9, over the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers, Friday night in Lead.

“I was just happy to get that off our plate and get a win and they played really solid. We worked on a lot of different things and today we got a few brakes and got some buckets to fall when we needed them to,” said Courtney Pool, the Lady Scoopers head coach. “I am most happy with the second half. We have been known to play some pretty good first halves, but not second halves. So, I was proud of them for going out and executing, playing together, and getting it done, that was huge for us.”

