LEAD — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team got their first win of the season, 58-9, over the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers, Friday night in Lead.
“I was just happy to get that off our plate and get a win and they played really solid. We worked on a lot of different things and today we got a few brakes and got some buckets to fall when we needed them to,” said Courtney Pool, the Lady Scoopers head coach. “I am most happy with the second half. We have been known to play some pretty good first halves, but not second halves. So, I was proud of them for going out and executing, playing together, and getting it done, that was huge for us.”
Will Malde, Lead-Deadwood’s coach, said it is a process and we are growing and learning.
“I just told the girls, it is a process and we are trying to work thru it. In the first half, we actually had some good looks, and it could have been a lot closer early on. But it was tough and the baskets didn’t fall,” said Malde. “Kudos to the Lady Scoopers. They tightened up in the second half and opened it up, We are growing and as long as we can learn and continue to improve on the things that did not go well we will be ok.”
The Lady Scoopers were led in scoring by Cali Ewing with 11 points followed by Keeley Heikes with 10 points, and Addisyn Jolley with nine points.
“Cali (Ewing) did a great job and is playing better each game and is getting comfortable in her role, and she needs to get to the bucket, and in the second half she quite a few assists,” Pool said.
Ewing ended the game with eleven points in the first half and five assists in the second.
“It felt really good to win and I think that is what we needed to gain some confidence back after our losses,” said Ewing. “For the rest of the season I look forward for the team to play together like we did in that game and build each other up, and not score only for your own good but for the good of the team.”
Sturgis Brown shot 23 of 60 from the field for 38%.
“I think for us, we need to utilize our strengths which is some of our speed and defense,” Pool said.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Golddiggers was Delaney Mattson with three points and Hallie Person, Taylor Hansen and Erica Hansen all added two points. Lead-Deadwood had 32 turnovers and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Scoopers are back in action when they travel to Hill City to take on the Lady Rangers.
Lead-Deadwood will be back on action Friday when they travel to Red Cloud to take on the Lady Crusaders
