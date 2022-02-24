Lady Scoopers defeat Douglas 56-33

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team defeated the Douglas Lady Patriots 56-33, Tuesday night, at the West gym in Sturgis.
“I thought we had a really good team effort, and I was glad to see Kaylee (Whatley) break out and have a good game, Reese (Ludwig) consistently has been solid for us this whole season,” said Jordan Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “Lexi (Long) and Sawyer (Dennis) both had good games, especially in the second half. Tatum (Ligtenberg) did great on defense, and the bench really contributed in different ways. Overall a good win for us.”
Sawyer Dennis opened the scoring up for the Lady Scoopers with a field goal, followed by Reese Ludwig adding a free throw to put Sturgis Brown on top, 3-0. Douglas tied the game at 6-6 and 8-8, and the first quarter ended tied at 10-10.
The Lady Scoopers started hitting 3-pointers and outscored Douglas 16-4, in the quarter. Douglas was zero for 12 for field goals in quarter, but did score four free throws, but they trailed Sturgis Brown 26-14 at the half.
“Understanding we could push the ball and make or miss, we could run and use our athletic ability, showed in the second quarter and gave us confidence going into half time,” Proefrock said.
The Lady Patriots fought back in the third quarter with six players scoring a total of 13 points, while holding the Lady Scoopers to 10 points, but Douglas still trailed 36-27 after three quarters of play.
Sturgis Brown added 20 points and held the Lady Patriots to just six free throws, giving the Lady Scoopers rolled to the win , 56-33.
The aggressive Sturgis Brown defense held the Lady Patriots from scoring a field goal in the second and fourth quarter.
“We are really focusing on defense and it is our number one priority, just because it helps our offense, as some times we struggle to score, so it was good to see in both of those quarters,” said Proefrock.
Ludwig, a senior player, talked about the team and the win.
“I thought we were all pretty excited to get a win and we knew we could pull it off especially since we had so much energy all together,’ said Ludwig. “That was probably one of my more fun games and I love playing with my team when we are enjoying the game, definitely a huge win for us especially doing it at our home court.”
Leading the scoring for Sturgis Brown was Kaylee Whatley with 15 points and nine rebounds, Reese Ludwig with 12 points and five rebounds, and Sawyer Dennis finished with eight points.
The Lady Scoopers shot 17 of 61 for 27% field goals, 17 of 31 free throws for 54%, while pulling down 37 rebounds and turning the ball over 13 times.
Douglas was led in scoring by Savannah Gray with 10 points, and Lamara Castaneda with seven points.
Douglas as a team struggled from the field shooting eight of 48 for 16%.
The Lady Scoopers move to 5-14 on the season and will host Yankton Saturday.
