STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team started the game strong, grabbing a 13-6 lead, but later fell to the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 52-34, Friday, at the West gym in Sturgis.
“I love these kids, they just don’t give up, you can count on that every time they go on the court,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I was surprised when they started out in a man-to-man defense. Everything I had seen on film was a zone, so we were ready for that, and we loved it when he wasn’t doing that. We came out and executed offensively and defensively. Just what we wanted to do, and then they made an adjustment, went to a zone, and then we couldn’t buy a basket.”
Sturgis Brown’s Tori Williams opened the game with a long 3-pointer, and she added four more points to help the Lady Scoopers lead 13-6, late in the first quarter. Rylie Janis, of Rapid City Central, added seven quick points that gave the Lady Cobblers a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
The Lady Scoopers struggled with the Rapid City Central defense in the second quarter, and were held scoreless. The Lady Cobblers scored 10 points, taking a 26-14 lead at the half.
Sturgis Brown scored 20 points in the third and fourth quarter, while Rapid City Central scored a total of 26 points to win 52-34.
The Lady Scoopers shot 12 of 49 from the field for 24%, and were eight of 16 from the free throw line for 50%.
Leading Sturgis Brown in scoring was Tori Williams with 10 points, and Landry Haugen with nine points.
“We had good looks at shots, that is something I am not upset with, they just did not fall,” said Pool.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Cobblers was Leila Jiron with 17 points, followed by Aalijah Jones with 13 points.
The Lady Scoopers (0-6) are back in action Friday when they travel to Lead to face the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers (1-8).
