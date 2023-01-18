3. girls bb.jpg

Sturgis Brown’s Tori Williams brings the ball up the court while Villique Fallis, of Rapid City Central, attempts to steal the ball at Friday night’s game, in Sturgis. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers basketball team started the game strong, grabbing a 13-6 lead, but later fell to the Rapid City Central Cobblers, 52-34, Friday, at the West gym in Sturgis.

“I love these kids, they just don’t give up, you can count on that every time they go on the court,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I was surprised when they started out in a man-to-man defense. Everything I had seen on film was a zone, so we were ready for that, and we loved it when he wasn’t doing that. We came out and executed offensively and defensively. Just what we wanted to do, and then they made an adjustment, went to a zone, and then we couldn’t buy a basket.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.