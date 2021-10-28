Lady Scooper volleyballers swept by RC Stevens

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown was swept by the Rapid City Stevens Lady Raiders Tuesday night, in Sturgis.
The Lady Raiders win by the scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-20.
It was the last home volleyball match of the season for Sturgis Brown.
Sturgis Brown trailed the Lady Raiders in the first set, until they fought back and tied the score up at 11-11.
The Lady Scoopers went on a 5-1 run to take the lead 16-12 with the Scoopers in the lead.
The Lady Raiders were then led by Grace Bybee and Tiffany Fuhrmann, who helped Rapid City Stevens go on an 11-1 run, to take the first set 25-20.
“We were right there with them, point for point, and even ahead at times, and we just couldn’t finish out the set,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach.
The Lady Scoopers led for most of the second set by as much as six points, until the Lady Raiders took their first lead at 21-20.
Rapid City Stevens went on to win the second set, 25-23, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
“Our girls, sometimes when we get to the end of a set, they are afraid to make a mistake, and it shows as we are having a hard time finishing,” Cano said.
The Lady Raiders led the entire third set, with the largest lead being five points. Grace Bybee, had two service aces that gave Rapid City Stevens the third set, 25-20, and it also gave them the match, three sets to none.
Joellen Cano led the Lady Scoopers in assists with 13. Lexi Long had eight kills, followed by Dylan Reman and TyLee Oswald with four kills each.
The Lady Scoopers move to 9-20 on the season, and will travel to Rapid City Tuesday to face the Lady Cobblers.
