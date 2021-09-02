Lady Scooper volleyball falls to STM in three sets

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School girls volleyball team fell to St. Thomas More in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, and 26-24, Tuesday in Rapid City.
“We did really well passing tonight, our serve receive was a lot better than it has been,” said Deb Cano, Sturgis Brown’s head volleyball coach. “What we will work on now is the coverage of our hitters, placement of our hits, and we have to make sure we are communicating with each other.”
The Lady Scoopers led the first set with a 4-0 run and the Cavaliers tied it up at 10-10 and went on a 12-2 run taking the score to 21-13.
TyLee Oswald served up seven points, but Sturgis Brown ended up losing the set 25-21.
The Scoopers also led the second set until the Cavaliers tied the score at 9, 11, 14 and then took the set 25-18.
Oswald started serving in the third set and took the score to 6-0.
The Lady Scoopers led the entire third set until the Cavaliers went on a 8-1 run which tied the score at 24-24 and went ahead for the 26-24 win.
“We get ahead and then we settle in as they think they got it, and this is something we just have to push thru, and get these girls to realize they can play that way the whole time and just not in spurts,” said Cano.
Joellen Cano, a senior, had 19 assists, two kills and one ace in the match and Lexi Long had 10 kills, one block and four aces.
The Scoopers are now 0-6 on the season and will host Rapid City Christian on Thursday in the West gym.
Sturgis Brown individual stats
Joellen Cano, 19 assists , two kills and one ace.
Lexi Long, 10 kills, one block, and four aces.
TyLee Oswald, three aces, five kills
Dylan Raman, five kills, one ace and one block
St. Thomas More individual stats
Reese Ross, 14 kills, 10 digs and one ace
Dani Godkin, 14 assists, two kills and four aces
Mairin Duffy, nine kills, three blocks and one ace.
