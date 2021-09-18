STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers volleyball team fell to the unbeaten Hill City Lady Rangers, 25-12, 25-9, and 25-9, Thursday, in the West Gym, at Sturgis.
The Lady Rangers came out in the first set and had two five-point runs by Sydney Wathen and Karsen Kirch and went on to win the opening set 25-12.
Hill City’s Kirch served up a seven-point run in the second set and a nine-point run in the third set for the win in both sets by the score of 25-9, and giving the Lady Rangers the match, three sets to none.
“I am very pleased with the way they played tonight, I thought we served well, we passed well, and we executed everything we have been working on in practice and put the ball away when they were supposed to,” said Lindsy Wathen, Hill City’s head volleyball coach. “I am pleased, although never satisfied, we always have a few things we always need to work on.”
Sturgis Brown head coach Deb Cano said Hill City is an all-around good team.
“The Lady Rangers are solid all the way around, nothing hits the floor on their side, they read the ball well, they hit well, and we just struggled to read and keep up with them,” said Cano,. “We just could not get on a roll or momentum on our side and any time we got a glimpse of anything, we made mistakes and it went right back to them, sort of struggled all the way around.”
The Lady Rangers are 9-0 on the season, and have lost only one set this season.
The Lady Scoopers are now 1-10, and will host Spearfish on Tuesday.
